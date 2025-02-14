Chronic Back Pain Relief Through Epidural Steroid Injections: The Evidence So Far

Epidural steroid injections may reduce pain and disability for certain chronic back pain conditions, with benefits lasting up to six months.
The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has released a new systematic review to provide neurologists and other healthcare professionals with an overview of the evidence on epidural steroid injections and their effectiveness in reducing pain and disability in individuals with specific types of chronic back pain. This review, published online in Neurology® on February 12, 2025, updates a previous assessment from 2007 (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Epidural Steroids for Cervical and Lumbar Radicular Pain and Spinal Stenosis Systematic Review Summary
Go to source). With an epidural steroid injection, a steroid or corticosteroid medication is injected into a part of the spine called the epidural space. The goal is to help reduce certain kinds of back pain.
‘Did You Know?
In 2020, low back pain affected 619 million people worldwide, and it’s expected to rise to 843 million by 2050 due to population growth and aging. #medindia #backpain #population’
In 2020, low back pain affected 619 million people worldwide, and it’s expected to rise to 843 million by 2050 due to population growth and aging. #medindia #backpain #population’
Advertisement
Duration of Benefits from Epidural Steroid Injections“Chronic back pain is common and can negatively impact a person’s quality of life, making it difficult to move, sleep and participate in daily activities,” said author Carmel Armon, M.D., of Loma Linda University School of Medicine in California and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. “In our review, studies show epidural steroid injections may have limited efficacy. They may modestly reduce pain in some situations for up to three months and reduce disability for some people for up to six months or more.”
For the review, researchers analyzed all available studies over a 16-year period. A total of 90 studies were examined.
Advertisement
Epidural Steroid Injections for RadiculopathyThe review focused on the use of epidural steroid injections to reduce pain for people with radiculopathy and spinal stenosis. Radiculopathy is a condition caused by a pinched nerve in your spine. Spinal stenosis is a condition where your spinal cord or nerves have become compressed because the space around your spinal cord has become too small.
For people with radiculopathy, the review says studies show epidural steroid injections may be effective at modestly reducing pain and disability for up to three months after the procedure.
Advertisement
Extended Disability Reduction with Epidural InjectionsWhen compared to people not receiving the treatment, 24% more people receiving the treatment reported reduced pain, and 16% more reported reduced disability for up to 3 months. The treatment may also reduce disability for up to six months or more, with 11% more of those treated reporting reduced disability.
Most of the reviewed studies looked at people with radiculopathy in their lower backs, so it is unclear how effective the treatment is for those with radiculopathy in their necks.
For people with spinal stenosis, studies show epidural steroid injections might modestly reduce disability for up to six months or more after the procedure.
When compared to people not receiving the treatment, 26% more people receiving the treatment reported reduced disability up to three months, and 12% more for up to six months or more. The treatment was not found to reduce pain for up to three months.
Limited Data on Neck Stenosis TreatmentAll studies looked at people with stenosis in their lower backs, so researchers do not know how effective the treatment is for people with stenosis in their necks.
“Our review affirms the limited effectiveness of epidural steroid injections in the short term for some forms of chronic back pain,” said author Pushpa Narayanaswami, M.D., of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology. “We found no studies looking at whether repeated treatments are effective or examining the effect of treatment on daily living and returning to work. Future studies should address these gaps.”
Reference:
- Epidural Steroids for Cervical and Lumbar Radicular Pain and Spinal Stenosis Systematic Review Summary - (https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.0000000000213361)
Source-Eurekalert