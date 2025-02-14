Chronic Back Pain Relief Through Epidural Steroid Injections: The Evidence So Far

Epidural steroid injections may reduce pain and disability for certain chronic back pain conditions, with benefits lasting up to six months.

In 2020, low back pain affected 619 million people worldwide, and it’s expected to rise to 843 million by 2050 due to population growth and aging. #medindia #backpain #population’

Duration of Benefits from Epidural Steroid Injections

Epidural Steroid Injections for Radiculopathy

Extended Disability Reduction with Epidural Injections

Limited Data on Neck Stenosis Treatment

