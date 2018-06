Choose Right Foods to Stay Healthy This Monsoon

Eating right foods during this rainy season can protect you from various infections and diseases.

Choose Right Foods to Stay Healthy This Monsoon



People usually fall sick during monsoon as the moisture in the air triggers growth and proliferation of many harmful micro-organisms. You must be very cautious about your food during rainy season as the wrong food will give rise to a variety of infections and diseases.



‘Healthy foods such as soups, steamed vegetables, smoothies, sprouts, corn, ginger, and turmeric can help you stay away from various infections and diseases this monsoon.’ Reema Narang, Dietician at Doctor Insta and Mehar Rajput, Dietician, Fitpass advise people to include the following foods in their daily diet



Soups: Instead of eating chaat and pakodas try having soups during your snack time. Soups are full of nutrition and give satiety. As well as it is easy to digest and is light on your digestive system. It is recommended to drink soups with ginger, garlic, and black pepper. These spices not only increase its taste but also help in improving your immunity. It also acts as a hydrant for your body during the humid weather as humidity speeds up the dehydration in your body and leaves you with fatigue and nausea.

Source: IANS

by Adeline Dorcas on June 28, 2018 at 3:05 PM Diet & Nutrition News