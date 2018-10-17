New survey-based study reveals that frequent physical abuse during childhood may increase the risk of arthritis in adulthood. The findings of the study are published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.

Childhood Abuse May Increase Arthritis Risk in Adulthood: Study

The study of 21,889 adults in Canada, severe and/or frequent physical abuse during childhood and frequent childhood exposure to intimate partner violence were linked with higher risks or arthritis during adulthood arthritis, even after controlling for a range of factors."The link may be due to potentially enduring immune and metabolic abnormalities caused by severe childhood abuse that are similar to those that have been suggested might play a role in the pathogenesis of arthritis," said lead author Dr. Elizabeth Badley of the Krembil Research Institute, University Health Network, Toronto."The link may also be an indicator of the role of joint injury has in causing osteoarthritis, by far the most frequent type of arthritis."Source: Eurekalert