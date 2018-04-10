Cataracts May Up Risk of Osteoporosis and Fracture

Font : A- A+



Older people with cataracts were found to be more at risk of developing osteoporosis and bone fractures, reveals a new study.

Cataracts May Up Risk of Osteoporosis and Fracture



The findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, revealed that the diagnosis of cataracts was associated with a 29 per cent increased risk of developing osteoporosis or fracture.



‘All the elders with osteoporosis or fractures are required to check their vision to prevent and treat cataract early.’

Read More.. In analyses for each individual event, the diagnosis of cataracts was associated with a 43 per cent increased risk of osteoporosis, a 16 per cent increased risk of hip fracture, a 25 per cent increased risk of vertebral fracture, and a 24 per cent increased risk of other fractures.



Patients who underwent cataract surgery also had a 42 percent lower risk of developing osteoporosis or fracture.



"Appropriate management of cataracts may decrease osteoporosis and fracture risks," said lead author Huei-Kai Huang, from the Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital in Taiwan.



"I strongly recommend all elders with osteoporosis or fractures to check their vision," added co-author Ching-Hui Loh from the hospital.



A cataract is a dense, cloudy area that forms in the lens of the eye, while osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and brittle.



Calcium deficiency is considered an important factor in the development of both osteoporosis and cataract.



For the study, the team studied 57,972 cataract patients who were matched to 57,972 healthy controls.



During an average follow-up time of 6.4 years, 17,450 patients developed osteoporosis or fractures in the cataract group, and 12,627 in the non-cataract group.







Source: IANS The findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, revealed that the diagnosis of cataracts was associated with a 29 per cent increased risk of developing osteoporosis or fracture.In analyses for each individual event, the diagnosis of cataracts was associated with a 43 per cent increased risk of osteoporosis, a 16 per cent increased risk of hip fracture, a 25 per cent increased risk of vertebral fracture, and a 24 per cent increased risk of other fractures.Patients who underwent cataract surgery also had a 42 percent lower risk of developing osteoporosis or fracture."Appropriate management of cataracts may decrease osteoporosis and fracture risks," said lead author Huei-Kai Huang, from the Buddhist Tzu Chi General Hospital in Taiwan."I strongly recommend all elders with osteoporosis or fractures to check their vision," added co-author Ching-Hui Loh from the hospital.A cataract is a dense, cloudy area that forms in the lens of the eye, while osteoporosis is a condition in which bones become weak and brittle.Calcium deficiency is considered an important factor in the development of both osteoporosis and cataract.For the study, the team studied 57,972 cataract patients who were matched to 57,972 healthy controls.During an average follow-up time of 6.4 years, 17,450 patients developed osteoporosis or fractures in the cataract group, and 12,627 in the non-cataract group.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: