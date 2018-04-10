An old drug was found to have a novel potential to treat prostate cancer, reveals a new study.



The findings are published in the journal The Prostate.

ALS Drug can Help Treat Prostate Cancer

‘Riluzole drug has been approved for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can now help treat prostate cancer.’

Since the 1940s, androgens have been linked to prostate cancer, and decades of work since have focused on androgen receptor (AR), a nuclear receptor transcription factor.Although AR drives prostate cancer, inhibiting it induces remission for only a short time.Investigators have found that a drug approved for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis--called riluzole promotes the degradation of AR through a distinct pathway.The findings suggest that riluzole should be investigated clinically for prostate cancer and predict that it may be effective for both early stage and advanced disease," said senior author Dr. Shahriar Koochekpour, of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.Source: Eurekalert