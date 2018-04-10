medindia
ALS Drug can Help Treat Prostate Cancer

by Hannah Joy on  October 4, 2018 at 10:18 AM Drug News
An old drug was found to have a novel potential to treat prostate cancer, reveals a new study.

The findings are published in the journal The Prostate.
Since the 1940s, androgens have been linked to prostate cancer, and decades of work since have focused on androgen receptor (AR), a nuclear receptor transcription factor.

Although AR drives prostate cancer, inhibiting it induces remission for only a short time.

Investigators have found that a drug approved for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis--called riluzole promotes the degradation of AR through a distinct pathway.

The findings suggest that riluzole should be investigated clinically for prostate cancer and predict that it may be effective for both early stage and advanced disease," said senior author Dr. Shahriar Koochekpour, of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Source: Eurekalert

