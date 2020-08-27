Capsule from Fecal Microbiome Limits Weight-Gain

says Dr. Shai. a member of the School of Public Health. In this groundbreaking study, the international group of researchers explored whether preserving the optimized personal microbiome from fecal transplants after six months of weight loss helps maintain weight loss by transplanting back the optimized microbiome during the subsequent expected regain phase.In the weight loss trial, abdominally obese or dyslipidemic (high cholesterol) participants in Israel were randomly assigned to one of three groups (1) healthy dietary guidelines, (2) Mediterranean diet, and (3) green-Mediterranean diet, After six months during the weight-loss phase, 90 eligible participants provided a fecal sample that was processed into aFMT by frozen, opaque and odorless capsules. The participants were then randomly assigned to the groups that received 100 capsules containing their own fecal microbiota or placebo which they ingested until month 14.In the green-Mediterranean diet group, participants were provided with Mankai, a specific duckweed aquatic strain in a green shake, green tea and 28g of walnuts. This was the group diet strategy that induced the largest significant change in the gut microbiome composition during the weight loss phase.The 90 participants lost 8.3 kg (18.2 lbs.) on average after six months, However, only in the green-Mediterranean diet group did aFMT limit weight regain from only 17.1%, vs 50% for the placebo.says Dr. Rinott.In a complementary Mankai-specific mouse model experiment conducted by Prof. Omry Koren at Bar-Ilan University, the researchers were able to reproduce the effects of weight-nadir-based transplantation on weight regain and insulin sensitivity, and to isolate the specific contribution of Mankai consumption to induce these effects.says Dr. Youngster, director of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Unit and the Center for Microbiome Research at Shamir Medical Center.Furthermore, green plant-based diet such as Mankai, better optimizes the microbiome for the microbiota transplantation procedure. This potentially optimizes the conditions for the aFMT, collected during the maximal weight loss phase. The Mankai duckweed aquatic plant is being grown in Israel and other countries in a closed environment and is highly environmentally sustainable - requiring a fraction of the amount of water to produce each gram of protein compared to soy, kale or spinach.According to Professor Omry Koren, at Bar-Ilan University who led the animal experiments:says Dr. Shai who is also an adjunct professor at Harvard.Source: Eurekalert