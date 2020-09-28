Cannabis Use for Managing Menopause Symptoms

Numerous women are either using cannabis or want to use it for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms, according to a new study.



Study results will be presented during the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

‘Cannabis use for menopause symptom management is most often used in women reporting hot flashes and night sweats. Such use do not differ by age, race or ethnicity, socioeconomic status or mental health conditions.’





"These findings suggest that cannabis use to manage menopause symptoms may be relatively common. However, we do not know whether cannabis use is safe or effective for menopause symptom management or whether women are discussing these decisions with their healthcare providers--particularly in the VA, where cannabis is considered an illegal substance under federal guidelines. This information is important for healthcare providers, and more research in this area is needed," says Carolyn Gibson, PhD, MPH, a psychologist and health services researcher at San Francisco VA Health Care System and the lead author of the study.



The study, "Cannabis use for menopause symptom management among midlife women veterans," will be one of many presentations during the 2020 NAMS Virtual Annual Meeting focused on novel approaches for treating menopause symptoms.



"This study highlights a somewhat alarming trend and the need for more research relative to the potential risks and benefits of cannabis use for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.







In a sample of 232 women aged around 55 to 56 years in Northern California who participated in the Midlife Women Veterans Health Survey, more than half reported bothersome symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, insomnia and genitourinary symptoms.