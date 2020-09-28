by Poojitha Shekar on  September 28, 2020 at 1:15 PM Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
Cannabis Use for Managing Menopause Symptoms
Numerous women are either using cannabis or want to use it for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms, according to a new study.

Study results will be presented during the 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).

In a sample of 232 women aged around 55 to 56 years in Northern California who participated in the Midlife Women Veterans Health Survey, more than half reported bothersome symptoms such as hot flashes and night sweats, insomnia and genitourinary symptoms.


Around 27% of those samples reported having used or were currently using cannabis to manage their symptoms. An additional 10% of participants showed an interest in trying cannabis to manage menopause symptoms in the future. In contrast, only 19% reported using hormone therapy.

"These findings suggest that cannabis use to manage menopause symptoms may be relatively common. However, we do not know whether cannabis use is safe or effective for menopause symptom management or whether women are discussing these decisions with their healthcare providers--particularly in the VA, where cannabis is considered an illegal substance under federal guidelines. This information is important for healthcare providers, and more research in this area is needed," says Carolyn Gibson, PhD, MPH, a psychologist and health services researcher at San Francisco VA Health Care System and the lead author of the study.

The study, "Cannabis use for menopause symptom management among midlife women veterans," will be one of many presentations during the 2020 NAMS Virtual Annual Meeting focused on novel approaches for treating menopause symptoms.

"This study highlights a somewhat alarming trend and the need for more research relative to the potential risks and benefits of cannabis use for the management of bothersome menopause symptoms," says Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.



Source: Medindia

