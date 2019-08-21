medindia

Cancer Survivors at Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Problems

by Mary Selvaraj on  August 21, 2019 at 10:40 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Survivors of half of the 20 cancers studied had increased risk of heart muscle damage and heart failure.
Cancer Survivors at Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Problems
Cancer Survivors at Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Problems

In one of the largest studies of its kind, the research team, led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, analysed the medical records of more than 630,000 people in the UK, including over 100,000 survivors of a range of cancers.

Show Full Article


They found raised risks of blood clots forming in the veins among survivors of most cancers, ranging from approximately a two- to ten-fold increase in risk for different cancer sites. Risks decreased over time but were still elevated for more than five years after the cancer diagnosis. Survivors of half of the 20 cancers studied also faced increased risks of heart muscle damage, known as cardiomyopathy, and heart failure.

For example, survivors of blood, oesophagus, lung, kidney and ovarian cancers were more than one and a half times more likely to experience cardiomyopathy or heart failure than people with no prior cancer.

An increased risk of coronary artery disease and stroke was found in some cancer survivors, including those with prior blood cancers.

The researchers stress that for many people the overall risks will still be low, particularly for younger cancer survivors, but say the findings highlight the need for new strategies to prevent and manage heart and circulation problems in cancer survivors, including a need to raise awareness among GPs of the raised risks.

While the researchers could not definitively identify the causes of the increased risks, the team's analysis suggests that exposure to cancer treatments such as chemotherapy is likely to play a key role.

Lead author Helen Strongman from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said: "Over recent decades cancer treatment and management have improved substantially, resulting in a large and growing population of long-term cancer survivors. Around half of those diagnosed with cancer in developed countries are now expected to survive for more than 10 years. However, there are concerns that there may be increased long-term risks of cardiovascular disease following cancer diagnosis, driven by treatment side-effect effects and the potential impact of the cancer itself."

While previous studies have demonstrated the short- to medium-term increased risk of cardiovascular disease from some specific cancer treatments, there have been limited data on the overall and long-term differences in cardiovascular risk between cancer survivors and those who have never had cancer.

To address this, the team brought together anonymised data from primary care, hospitals, cancer registries, and death certificates, to quantify the absolute and relative risks of a comprehensive range of cardiovascular diseases in survivors of the 20 most common adult cancers compared with cancer-free general population controls. The research also accounted for other risk factors for cardiovascular disease, such as older age, smoking and body mass index.

The team found large increases in risk of venous thromboembolism (blood clots in the veins) among survivors of 18 of the 20 cancers studied compared to cancer-free controls. Survivors of breast cancer had double the risk of venous blood clots one year after diagnosis compared with similar women with no prior cancer, though the overall level of risk remained low, especially for younger survivors.

For female breast cancer survivors aged under 60 years, six extra blood clot cases per year were observed per 1,000 women, while among older women (80+ years) 12 extra cases per year were observed per 1,000 women. These risks decreased over time but remained elevated for at least five years after diagnosis with most cancers.

The team also observed long-term increased risks of heart failure and heart muscle damage among survivors of 10 of the 20 site-specific cancers studied. Among people who had non-Hodgkin lymphoma five years previously, there were four extra cases of heart failure per year for every 1,000 people aged under 60, rising to 21 extra cases per year for every 1000 people aged over 80 years.

The senior author of the study Professor Krishnan Bhaskaran from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said: "With treatment for cancer becoming more effective, we must start thinking about living beyond cancer and improving the health of survivors. Our work revealed raised risks of various cardiovascular diseases in cancer survivors. These findings are important because those affected might benefit from preventative measures and earlier interventions to reduce the impact.

"If patients, primary care doctors, and specialists are more aware of the potential for increased cardiovascular risks in this patient group, we might detect problems earlier and improve outcomes. There is limited guidance at present to help doctors manage cardiovascular risk in cancer survivorship, and further evidence is needed on whether routine monitoring or additional preventative measures would benefit those with the highest risks."

The authors acknowledge limitations of their study including that there was only limited information available about the anti-cancer treatments that patients had received. Although the research team had some information on whether patients had received chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery, there was no detailed information on specific chemotherapy drugs, radiotherapy doses, or surgery procedures.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Long Working Hours of Women Linked to Increased Risk of Cancer and Heart Disease

Women who worked 60 hours or more a week for over three decades are three times more likely to increase the risk of diabetes, cancer, heart trouble and arthritis.

Vegetarian Diet may Increase the Risk of Cancer and Heart Disease

People who have followed a vegetarian diet for generations were found to be far more likely to carry DNA, which makes them susceptible to inflammation.

Hookah Bar Employees At Increased Risk Of Developing Lung Cancer And Heart Disease

Blood levels of inflammatory signaling proteins (e.g. forms of interleukin, interferon, and tumor necrosis factor) were found to be significantly higher in hookah workers after their shifts.

End-Of-Life Care For Dementia More Expensive Than Cancer And Heart Disease

The burden of cost was particularly high for dementia patients who had less than a high school education and unmarried or widowed women.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

What's New on Medindia

Why Does Your Body Reject Your Own Stem Cells?

Home Remedies for Corns

Take Omega-3 Fatty Acid Medications to Control High Triglyceride Levels
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive