Cancer Drug Testing Made Easy With Immune-Infiltrated Human Kidney-On-a-Chip Technology

by Hemalatha Manikandan on August 24, 2023 at 5:08 PM
Cancer Drug Testing Made Easy With Immune-Infiltrated Human Kidney-On-a-Chip Technology

The human kidney-on-a-chip model, an emerging pre-clinical drug developing tool offers a better platform to assess the specific toxicity of cancer drugs, especially T cell bispecific antibodies (TCBs). This in-vitro model can minimize the risk of placing cancer patients for clinical trial and also improves patient care (1 Trusted Source
Immune-infiltrated kidney organoid-on-chip model for assessing T cell bispecific antibodies

Go to source).

Kidney-on-chip model is a kidney organoid (organ engineered from stem cells) connected to a 3D chip, where researchers can view the tissue through microscopy in real-time.

‘Organoid’ Model for Patient-Specific Treatment of Appendix Cancer

‘Organoid’ Model for Patient-Specific Treatment of Appendix Cancer


For individualized treatment of various cancers, scientists from WFIRM have developed patient-specfic 'organoid' model.
Advertisement


This study was conducted at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), Harvard Medical School (HMS), and the Roche Innovation Centers in Switzerland and Germany, and published in PNAS.

Insights on Cancer Drug Therapy

An emerging class of such immunotherapeutics, known as T cell bispecific antibodies (TCBs), are of growing importance with several TCBs that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of leukemias, lymphomas, and myelomas.

One major challenge in the development of TCBs and other immunotherapy drugs is that the antigens targeted by TCBs can be present not only on tumor cells but also in healthy cells in the body.
Organoids can Guide Pancreatic Cancer Therapy

Organoids can Guide Pancreatic Cancer Therapy


Pancreatic cancer organoids help guide decisions about a patient's initial treatment before tumor-removal surgery.
Advertisement

This can lead to "on-target, off-tumor" cell killing and unwanted injury of vital organs, such as the kidney, liver, and others, that can put patients participating in clinical trials at risk. Currently, there is no human in vitro models of the kidney that sufficiently recapitulate the 3D architecture, cell diversity, and functionality of organs needed to assess on-target, off-tumor effects at a preclinical stage.

The researchers developed an immune-infiltrated human kidney organoid-on-chip model composed of tiny kidney tissue segments that contain vasculature forming nephrons, which can be infiltrated by circulating immune cells.

They used this model to understand the specific toxicity of a pre-clinical TCB tool compound that targets the well-characterized tumor antigen Wilms' Tumor 1 (WT-1) in certain tumors. Importantly, WT-1 is also expressed at much lower levels in the kidney, making it an important organ to study its potential on-target, off-tumor effects in. Their findings are published in PNAS.

Assessing Immunity in In-vitro Kidney Organoid

In 2019, Lewis' group, together with that of Joseph Bonventre, M.D., Ph.D. at Brigham and Women's hospital along with co-author Ryuji Morizane, M.D., Ph.D., found that exposing kidney organoids created from human pluripotent stem cells to the constant flow of fluids during their differentiation enhanced their on-chip vascularization and maturation of glomeruli and tubular compartments, relative to static controls.

"Given that this in vitro model represents most of the cell types in the kidney and incorporates the immune system, it could support the assessment of on and off-target effects from TCBs as well as complex cellular interactions," said Kimberly Homan, Ph.D., a former postdoctoral researcher in Lewis' lab, first author of the initial work, and a co-corresponding author of this new study.

Approaching this challenge, the team first advanced their in vitro system to enable the continuous circulation of human immune cells, collectively known as peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs), through it and the retrieval of samples for the analysis of immune cell-secreted proteins. They demonstrated that an optimal flow rate was able to support the viability of "immune effector" cells, a subpopulation of PBMCs with the ability to kill other cells, over a 5-day period, and that these cells actually infiltrated the nephron-like structures and microvessels present in the kidney organoids on a chip.

The preclinical WT-1-targeting tool TCB (WT1-TCB) was created to specifically bind to the WT-1 antigen when presented by the HLA protein on the surface of target cells, in that case WT-1-expressing tumor cells. HLA helps the immune system distinguish between proteins on healthy cells versus those produced by tumors and foreign invaders by familiarizing it with the body's normal protein repertoire.

They found that WT-1 was expressed by podocytes, but was undetectable in the proximal and distal tubule cells. Moreover, they found that a significant proportion of these differentiated kidney cell types also expressed HLA.

To understand the specific targeting effects of WT1-TCB, the researchers compared them to those produced by a non-specific TCB that could bind antigens on all kidney cell types (ESK1-like TCB, a positive control) and a TCB that could only bind immune cells (DP47, a negative control).

The three compounds indeed elicited strikingly different effects when introduced into the kidney organoid-on-chip model alongside PBMCs under high-flow conditions over five days. As expected, DP47 caused very few cells to die, while the ESK1-like TCB targeted and killed all cell types in a dose-dependent manner by recruiting immune effector cells.

Reference :
  1. Immune-infiltrated kidney organoid-on-chip model for assessing T cell bispecific antibodies- (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2305322120)

Source: Eurekalert
Organoids can Help Personalize Therapy for Gastrointestinal Cancers

Organoids can Help Personalize Therapy for Gastrointestinal Cancers


Organoids can serve as a personal cancer model that aid in developing best treatment methods for every patient suffering with gastrointestinal cancer.
Advertisement

3-D Cultures Grown from Patients' Tumors may Help Personalize Drug Screening

3-D Cultures Grown from Patients' Tumors may Help Personalize Drug Screening


The 'organoids' derived from tumors of cancer patients are amenable to large-scale drug screens for detecting genetic changes associated with drug sensitivity.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common ...
Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, ...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion ...
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors for Cancer Treatment

Immune checkpoint inhibitors are promising drugs to treat a variety of cancers and the FDA has approved usage ...
Oncology Drug Delivery Systems

Oncology Drug Delivery Systems

Drug delivery in oncology offers a localized, prolonged and protected drug interaction with the cancer cells ...
Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Latest Cancer News

High Fat Diet Changes Gut Microbiome Raising Colorectal Cancer Risk

High Fat Diet Changes Gut Microbiome Raising Colorectal Cancer Risk

The prevalence of colon cancer is increased by high fat diet's effect on bile acids and the gut microbiome.
Advancing Against Melanoma With Microneedles Technology

Advancing Against Melanoma With Microneedles Technology

Researchers demonstrated the viability of microneedles technology through a mouse model of melanoma.
Estrogen Receptor Mutation Prospects in Endometrial Cancer Treatment

Estrogen Receptor Mutation Prospects in Endometrial Cancer Treatment

Estrogen receptor mutation in CDK9 protein shows promising results in treating endometrial cancer.
Novel Genes Linked to Increased Breast Cancer Risk Discovered

Novel Genes Linked to Increased Breast Cancer Risk Discovered

Changes in one of the recently identified genes, MAP3K1, seem to result in a notably elevated susceptibility to breast cancer.
Immunotherapy Combo Boosts Survival in Metastatic Melanoma

Immunotherapy Combo Boosts Survival in Metastatic Melanoma

By merging two immune checkpoint inhibitors, the resistance that arises from previous PD-1 therapy can be overcome, restraining the progression of skin cancer.
View All
