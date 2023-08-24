About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Sedentary Childhood May Lead to Heart Damage in Young Adulthood

by Hemalatha Manikandan on August 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM
An alarming rise of screen time-led inactivity during childhood could be laying the groundwork for heart attacks and strokes later in life, according to research presented at ESC Congress 2023(1 Trusted Source
Inactivity and screen time among children linked to heart damage by young adulthood

Go to source). The study stated that even in individuals with normal weight and blood pressure, sedentary time accumulated from childhood to young adulthood was linked to heart damage.

Lazy Children may Face Chronic Health Problems

Lazy Children may Face Chronic Health Problems


Children who are lazy and inactive may later face chronic health problems, says a study that advices parents of such children to take steps before it is too late.
This was the first study to investigate the cumulative effect of smartwatch-assessed sedentary time in young people and cardiac damage later in life. It was conducted as part of the Children of the 90s study, which began in 1990/1991 and is one of the world's largest cohorts with lifestyle measurements from birth.

At 11 years of age, children wore a smartwatch with an activity tracker for seven days. This was repeated at 15 years of age and again at 24 years of age. The weight of the heart's left ventricle was assessed by echocardiography, a type of ultrasound scan, at 17 and 24 years of age and reported in grams relative to height (g/m2.7).

Accumulated Inactivity In Childhood Raises Risk of Heart Attack & Stroke

The researchers analyzed the association between sedentary time between 11 and 24 years of age and heart measurements between 17 and 24 years of age after adjusting for factors that could influence the relationship including age, sex, blood pressure, body fat, smoking, physical activity and socioeconomic status.
Lifestyle Education Improves Heart Health in Children

Lifestyle Education Improves Heart Health in Children


Encouraging physical activity and improving diet in kids are essential to reduce deaths from cardiovascular disease (CVD), reports a new study.
The study included 766 children, of whom 55% were girls and 45% were boys. At 11 years of age, children were sedentary for an average of 362 minutes a day, rising to 474 minutes a day in adolescence (15 years of age), and 531 minutes a day in young adulthood (24 years of age). This means that sedentary time increased by an average of 169 minutes (2.8 hours) a day between childhood and young adulthood.

Each one-minute increase in sedentary time from 11 to 24 years of age was associated with a 0.004 g/m2.7 increase in left ventricular mass between 17 to 24 years of age. When multiplied by 169 minutes of additional inactivity this equates to a 0.7 g/m2.7 daily rise - the equivalent of a 3 gram increase in left ventricular mass between echocardiography measurements at the average height gain. A previous study in adults found that a similar increase in left ventricular mass (1 g/m2.7) over a seven-year period was associated with a two-fold increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and death.

Dr. Agbaje said: Children were sedentary for more than six hours a day and this increased by nearly three hours a day by the time they reached young adulthood. Our study indicates that the accumulation of inactive time is related to heart damage regardless of body weight and blood pressure. Parents should encourage children and teenagers to move more by taking them out for a walk and limiting time spent on social media and video games. As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, 'If you can't fly, run. If you can't run, walk. If you can't walk, crawl. But by all means, keep moving.'

  1. Inactivity and screen time among children linked to heart damage by young adulthood - (https://studyfinds.org/screen-time-children-heart-damage/)

Source: Eurekalert
Excessive Use of the Computer can Increase Risk of Cancer and Obesity in Children

Excessive Use of the Computer can Increase Risk of Cancer and Obesity in Children


When children spend long hours in front of a screen, it puts them at a much higher risk of cancer in adult life.
Gadget Addiction: Too Much Screen Time Makes Your Child Sedentary

Gadget Addiction: Too Much Screen Time Makes Your Child Sedentary


Gadget Addiction Alert: Too much screen time cuts your child's active playtime. Spending more than 3 hours a day in front of the TV, smartphones, and laptops can make your child sedentary.
