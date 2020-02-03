Cancer Cases in Canada Will Grow in 2020 as Population Ages

Overall burden of cancer prevails high in Canada, and, owing to the growing and aging population, the number of cancer cases and deaths will likely continue to increase, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.

With an aging population, deaths from cancer and the number of new cases are increasing, as are cancer-related costs. For example, cancer care costs rose from Can$2.9 billion in 2005 to Can$7.5 billion in 2012.



Highlights:

Lung cancer will be the leading cause of death, responsible for about 1 in 4 of the estimated 83 300 deaths from cancer expected in 2020.

The number of new cancer cases is expected to be about 5% higher in men than in women.

More men than women are expected to die from all forms of cancer except for breast and thyroid.

In men, prostate cancer will be the most commonly diagnosed cancer, accounting for about 1 in every five diagnoses.

Breast cancer is expected to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, accounting for about 1 in 4 new cases.

Deaths from breast cancer have decreased by nearly half since the mid-1980s, largely owing to improved treatment.

Colorectal cancer deaths are also declining, which may be partly because of decreasing tobacco use and improvements in detection and treatment. Between 2007 and 2016, the Yukon territory and all provinces except Quebec introduced organized screening programs.

While the death rates for lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers have declined, deaths from pancreatic cancer have remained stable; this means pancreatic cancer is expected to surpass breast cancer as the third leading cause of cancer death in Canada.

"Although estimates for the number of cancer diagnoses and deaths in 2020 are higher than in 2019, the declining rates indicate progress is being made," says Dr. Smith. "This is largely due to prevention programs like smoking cessation and improvements in screening and early detection practices."



"Additional efforts to improve uptake of existing programs, as well as to advance research, prevention, screening, and treatment, are needed," the authors conclude.



