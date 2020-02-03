medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Cancer Cases in Canada Will Grow in 2020 as Population Ages

by Iswarya on  March 2, 2020 at 2:17 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Overall burden of cancer prevails high in Canada, and, owing to the growing and aging population, the number of cancer cases and deaths will likely continue to increase, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.
Cancer Cases in Canada Will Grow in 2020 as Population Ages
Cancer Cases in Canada Will Grow in 2020 as Population Ages

With an aging population, deaths from cancer and the number of new cases are increasing, as are cancer-related costs. For example, cancer care costs rose from Can$2.9 billion in 2005 to Can$7.5 billion in 2012.

Show Full Article


The researchers estimate there will be 225 800 new diagnoses of cancer in 2020 in Canada -- with cases of lung cancer (29 800), breast cancer (27 700), colorectal cancer (26 900) and prostate cancer (23 300) accounting for almost half (48%) of new cancer diagnoses.

Highlights:
  • Lung cancer will be the leading cause of death, responsible for about 1 in 4 of the estimated 83 300 deaths from cancer expected in 2020.
  • The number of new cancer cases is expected to be about 5% higher in men than in women.
  • More men than women are expected to die from all forms of cancer except for breast and thyroid.
  • In men, prostate cancer will be the most commonly diagnosed cancer, accounting for about 1 in every five diagnoses.
  • Breast cancer is expected to be the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, accounting for about 1 in 4 new cases.
  • Deaths from breast cancer have decreased by nearly half since the mid-1980s, largely owing to improved treatment.
  • Colorectal cancer deaths are also declining, which may be partly because of decreasing tobacco use and improvements in detection and treatment. Between 2007 and 2016, the Yukon territory and all provinces except Quebec introduced organized screening programs.
  • While the death rates for lung, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers have declined, deaths from pancreatic cancer have remained stable; this means pancreatic cancer is expected to surpass breast cancer as the third leading cause of cancer death in Canada.

"Although estimates for the number of cancer diagnoses and deaths in 2020 are higher than in 2019, the declining rates indicate progress is being made," says Dr. Smith. "This is largely due to prevention programs like smoking cessation and improvements in screening and early detection practices."

"Additional efforts to improve uptake of existing programs, as well as to advance research, prevention, screening, and treatment, are needed," the authors conclude.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Bone Metastases / Osseous Metastatic Disease

Metastatic or secondary cancer or bone mets is a cancer that has spread from a different part of the body to the bones. Bone pain, fractures, and excessive blood calcium levels are some of the features of metastatic bone cancer.

Brain Metastasis

Brain metastases are caused by the spread of primary tumors to the brain. Lung, breast, melanoma are the three main tumors that cause brain metastases.

Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer immunotherapy is a new advancement in cancer treatment that uses certain components of a person''s immune system to fight against cancer cells.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis

Diet Alone can Boost Health, Prevent Disease in Obese Older Adults
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive