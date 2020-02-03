medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Opioid Crisis Could be too Bad Than We Thought

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 2, 2020 at 4:32 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Mortality rate linked to opioid-related overdoses could be 28 percent higher than reported due to incomplete death records, according to the new study in the journal Addiction.
Opioid Crisis Could be too Bad Than We Thought
Opioid Crisis Could be too Bad Than We Thought

This discrepancy is more pronounced in several states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Indiana, where the estimated number of deaths more than doubles - obscuring the scope of the opioid crisis and potentially affecting programs and funding intended to confront the epidemic.

Show Full Article


"A substantial share of fatal drug overdoses is missing information on specific drug involvement, leading to underreporting of opioid-related death rates and a misrepresentation of the extent of the opioid crisis," said Elaine Hill, Ph.D., an economist and assistant professor in the University of Rochester Medical Center (URMC) Department of Public Health Sciences and senior author of the study.

"The corrected estimates of opioid-related deaths in this study are not trivial and show that the human toll has been substantially higher than reported, by several thousand lives taken each year."

Hill and her team - including co-authors Andrew Boslett, Ph.D., and Alina Denham, M.S., with URMC - found that almost 72 percent of unclassified drug overdoses that occurred between 1999-2016 involved prescription opioids, heroin, or fentanyl - translating into an estimated 99,160 additional opioid-related deaths.

Gaps in Death Records

Hill and Boslett first stumbled upon the discrepancy while studying the economic, environmental, and health impacts of natural resources extraction. Many regions of the country hit the hardest by the opioid crisis overlap with areas associated with shale gas development and coal mining.

As a part of her research, Hill was attempting to determine whether the shale boom improved or exacerbated the opioid crisis.

However, as they started collecting data, they discovered that close to 22 percent of all drug-related overdoses where unclassified, meaning the drugs involved in the cause of death were not indicated.

A medical examiner or coroner becomes involved during any sudden and unexpected death of an otherwise healthy person and anyone suspected to have died from an unnatural cause. Under ideal circumstances, the cause of death is identified through a combination of evidence collected at the scene, a toxicological analysis of blood or tissue, and an autopsy.

If the cause is determined to be drug-related, either accidental or a suicide, then the specific drugs identified in the person's system are recorded on the death certificate. However, in practice, this process is expensive and time-consuming, dependent upon the resources and staffing available to the specific medical examiner's office, and potentially influenced by family members due to the stigma associated with opioid use.

Additionally, the requirements to serve as a medical examiner or coroner varies nationally. In some states, the office is an elected position with no prerequisite for professional experience or training in forensic pathology.

Underreporting Concentrated in Several States

In the study, Hill and her colleagues obtained death records of individuals identified as having died from drug overdoses from the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition to the cause, the records also include any additional medical issues that might have contributed to the death.

Employing a statistical analysis, the researchers were able to correlate the information in the death records of unclassified overdose deaths with contributing causes associated with known opioid-related deaths, such as previous opioid use and chronic pain conditions.

While the overall percentage of unclassified deaths declined over time, a phenomenon that the researchers speculate is due to a more focused effort by federal, state, and local officials to understand the scope of the crisis, in several states, the number remained high.

The new estimates of actual opioid-related deaths show a pronounced increase in states like Alabama, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and Indiana. In fact, in each of these states, the number of opioid-related deaths increased by more than 100 percent.

In Pennsylvania, for example, the number of reported opioid-related deaths was 12,374. The study estimates the actual number of deaths was 26,586.

Consequently, the state's total number of deaths in places it behind only California and Florida, states with significantly higher populations, and moves Pennsylvania from fifteenth to sixth in terms of highest per capita death rates in 2016.

"The underreporting of opioid-related deaths is very dependent upon location and this new data alters our perception of the intensity of the problem," said Hill.

"Understanding the true extent and geography of the opioid crisis is a critical factor in the national response to the epidemic and the allocation of federal and state resources to prevent overdoses, treat opioid use disorders, regulate the prescription of opioid medications, and curb the illegal trafficking of drugs."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Opioid Use Disorder Drugs Improve Outcomes Post-Discharge

Led by researchers at Boston Medical Center's Grayken Center for Addiction, new study proved that those who receive treatment within time are less likely to overdose or be readmitted to the hospital within a year.

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Painkiller Addiction

Painkiller addiction is the use of prescription painkillers in a way not meant by the prescribing doctor. Find ways to beat prescription painkiller abuse.

Prescription Drug Abuse

Prescription drug abuse is consuming prescription medications in a way different from that as prescribed by the doctor. It is becoming a colossal health problem which can lead to addiction and even death.

More News on:

CannabisDrug AbuseDrug DetoxPainkiller AddictionPrescription Drug Abuse
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Sleeping During the Day May Up Diabetes, Cancer, High Blood Pressure Risk in Older People

COVID-19: Cleanliness Could be the Best Weapon to Fight Coronavirus

Pericarditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive