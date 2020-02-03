Top 5 Things to Know How Prescription Medications Interact with Cannabis

New practice article provides five things to know how drugs can interact with cannabinoids, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.
- The antifungal drug ketoconazole was shown to nearly double cannabinoid levels. Similar effects might be seen with commonly used drugs, such as macrolide antibiotics, increasing the chance of cannabinoid-related adverse effects.
- Cannabinoids can affect levels of other drugs, increasing levels and the risk of adverse effects.
- Smoking marijuana regularly can increase the clearance of some drugs.
- Marijuana can have additive effects with certain drugs and may cause tachycardia (rapid heartbeat), high blood pressure and depression of the central nervous system.
- Although more research is needed, potentially serious interactions with marijuana can occur with the blood thinner warfarin and specific drugs used for asthma and seizure control.
‘Patients and physicians should be aware of the potential interactions and effects of drug with cannabinoids.
’
