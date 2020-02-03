medindia
Top 5 Things to Know How Prescription Medications Interact with Cannabis

by Iswarya on  March 2, 2020 at 1:12 PM Drug News
New practice article provides five things to know how drugs can interact with cannabinoids, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the CMAJ.
  • The antifungal drug ketoconazole was shown to nearly double cannabinoid levels. Similar effects might be seen with commonly used drugs, such as macrolide antibiotics, increasing the chance of cannabinoid-related adverse effects.
  • Cannabinoids can affect levels of other drugs, increasing levels and the risk of adverse effects.
  • Smoking marijuana regularly can increase the clearance of some drugs.
  • Marijuana can have additive effects with certain drugs and may cause tachycardia (rapid heartbeat), high blood pressure and depression of the central nervous system.
  • Although more research is needed, potentially serious interactions with marijuana can occur with the blood thinner warfarin and specific drugs used for asthma and seizure control.


Source: Eurekalert

