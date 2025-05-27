Can Your Street Decide When Menopause Hits

Where you live might decide when you hit menopause—Harvard study reveals a strong link between neighborhood vulnerability and early menopause onset.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Neighborhood Vulnerability and Age of Natural Menopause and Menopausal Symptoms Among Midlife Women



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Living in high-risk neighborhoods may lead to menopause 2 years earlier—changing your street could change your health . #medindia #womenshealth #earlymenopause #publichealth #neighborhoodimpact ’

Living in high-risk neighborhoods may lead to menopause 2 years earlier—changing your street could change your health . #medindia #womenshealth #earlymenopause #publichealth #neighborhoodimpact ’

Advertisements

“Your Address May Be Aging You” – The Link Between Place and Periods

Advertisements

“Too Soon to Stop” – Why Early Menopause Is More Than Just Timing

Advertisements

“Same Symptoms, Different Streets” – Why Not All Menopause Symptoms Are About Location

“Not Set in Stone” – How Communities Can Help Delay the Clock

“From Pregnancy to Menopause” – How Project Viva Tracked the Full Journey

Neighborhood Vulnerability and Age of Natural Menopause and Menopausal Symptoms Among Midlife Women - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2834359)