by Hannah Joy on  April 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Walking with Your Spouse Slow You Down?
Couple walking together is a great way to stay physically active. However, a new study suggests that walking together with your spouse can reduce your speed and may affect health benefits and gait quality.

A new study by Purdue University nursing, health and kinesiology, and human development and family studies researchers shows that couples often decreased their speed when walking together. Speed further decreased if they were holding hands.

The study looked at walking times and gait speeds of 141 individuals from 72 couples. The participants ranged from age 25-79 and were in numerous settings, including clear or obstacle-filled pathways, walking together, walking together holding hands and walking individually.


"In our study, we focused on couples because partners in committed relationships often provide essential support to promote one another's healthy lifestyle behaviors, including exercise," says Melissa Franks, associate professor of human development and family studies.

Libby Richards, associate professor of nursing, says, "We were hoping that there would not be a reduction in speed where partners walked together. We hoped that slower partners would speed up to match the faster partner, but that was not the case. However, it's important to note that any physical activity or walking - regardless of speed - is better than none."

Richards says it is common for people to walk or exercise with a spouse, partner or friend, as it increases one's likelihood to be active, especially as Americans are encouraged to meet a goal of 150 minutes of moderate activity every week.

"If someone substantially slows down when they are walking with someone else, that could negate some of the health benefits recognized if they walked alone at a faster pace," Richards says.

Shirley Rietdyk, professor of health and kinesiology who specializes in biomechanics, says there are many reasons to measure gait speed.

"Gait speed is important to measure because it is related to overall health. Typical gait speed is predictive of fall risk, functional ability, disability recovery and mortality," Rietdyk says.

"Common exercise interventions, including strength, coordination and multimodal training, are all effective in increasing gait speed. These interventions can also delay the onset of slower gait speed and help slow the loss of gait speed. No one type of training is better than the other, so do the activity you are most likely to stick with."

While walking is one of the easiest activities, people tend to walk slower as they get older and may have to find other fitness routines to stay active.

"Older adults who are more active tend to maintain their gait speed," Rietdyk says. "In other words, slower gait speed is not an inevitable aspect of aging. Older adults who walk slower tend to have poorer health and lower functional status."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Couples Who Sleep Together Stay Healthy Together
Sleeping with your spouse can solve all your sleep problems, says a new study. Sharing your bed with your partner helps boost your mental health, your memory and creative problem-solving skills.
READ MORE
Touch Sensation and Brain Activity Studied Between Couples Using FMRI
Exchange of touch sensation between two persons can be studied by simultaneously measuring brain activity through fMRI using a single scanner. This is a powerful tool for studying real-time social interaction.
READ MORE
Safe & Effective Method to Help HIV Infected Couples Conceive
Timed vaginal insemination is a safe pregnancy method when the female partner is HIV positive and the male partner is HIV negative with low risk of HIV transmission.
READ MORE
Eye and Heart Complications Coupled in Type-1 Diabetes
Association between the two complications of diabetes - proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) has been found
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Walking As An Exercise
People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.
READ MORE
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.
READ MORE
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?
Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more about its benefits for your body.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsWalking for Fitness and Weight LossWalking As An ExerciseWho Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?