Safe & Effective Method to Help HIV Infected Couples Conceive

Timed vaginal insemination is a safe, inexpensive and effective procedure to help HIV couples, where say only one partner (in this case the woman alone) is HIV positive to conceive and have children. This was published in a recent study by Okeoma Mmeje, M.D., assistant professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Michigan Medicine.