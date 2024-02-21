Can Screen Time Impact Toddler's Language Development?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Variability and patterns in children's media use and links with language development



Digital Media's Role in Toddler Language Growth



‘Excessive toddler screen time harms language development, but educational content can mitigate effects. #screentime #toddlers #languagedevelopment #digitaltoxicity #caregivers #medindia’

Did You Know?

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry advises that children between the ages of 2 and 5 should restrict non-educational screen time to approximately one hour on weekdays and three hours on weekends.

Toddlers' Language Skills Affected by Video Use

