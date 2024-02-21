About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Can Screen Time Impact Toddler's Language Development?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Feb 21 2024 1:06 PM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Can Screen Time Impact Toddler
Exposing toddlers to passive video content may have adverse effects on their language development. However, if caregivers divert them to educational videos or aim for social connections through video chats can mitigate the potential negative impact.
These findings from a Southern Methodist University study by psychologist Sarah Kucker and colleagues was published in Acta Paediatrica (1 Trusted Source
Variability and patterns in children's media use and links with language development

Go to source).

Digital Media's Role in Toddler Language Growth

Results show that children between the ages of 17 and 30 months spend an average of nearly two hours per day watching videos – a 100 percent increase from prior estimates gathered before the COVID pandemic. The research reveals a negative association between high levels of digital media watching and children’s vocabulary development.

How Does Screen Time Affect Children's Health?
How Does Screen Time Affect Children's Health?
A new study expressed concerns regarding the excessive use of screen time on children’s eyesight and general health.
Children exposed to videos by caregivers for their calming or “babysitting” benefits tended to use phrases and sentences with fewer words. However, the negative impact on language skills was mitigated when videos were used for educational purposes or to foster social connections – such as through video chats with family members.

“In those first couple years of life, language is one of the core components of development that we know media can impact,” said Kucker, assistant professor of psychology in SMU’s Dedman College of Humanities & Sciences. “There’s less research focused on toddlers using digital media than older ages, which is why we’re trying to understand better how digital media affects this age group and what type of screen time is beneficial and what is not.”

The study involved 302 caregivers of children between 17 and 30 months. Caregivers answered questions about their child's words, sentences, and how much time they spend on different media activities each day. Those activities included video/TV, video games, video chat, and e-books, with caregivers explaining why they use each activity with their child. Print book reading was also compared.

Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media Violence and its Effect on a Child's Mental Health
Media violence is known to have several negative effects on a child's mental health. It can lead to anxiety, bullying, fear and violent behaviors.

Did You Know?


The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry advises that children between the ages of 2 and 5 should restrict non-educational screen time to approximately one hour on weekdays and three hours on weekends.

Toddlers' Language Skills Affected by Video Use

Researchers looked at the amount of media use and the reasons provided by caregivers for their children’s media use. These factors were then compared to the children's vocabulary and length using two or more words together (the mean length of utterance).

Kucker suggests that caregivers need to consider what kind of videos their children are watching (whether for learning or fun) and how they interact with toddlers watching videos. She acknowledges that parents often use digital media to occupy children while they complete tasks. Kucker recommends caregivers consider how much digital media they allow young children and if they can interact with them while using it.

Advertisement
Digital Dangers: Too Much Screen Time can Cause Behavior Problems in Tweens
Digital Dangers: Too Much Screen Time can Cause Behavior Problems in Tweens
Is your child addicted to social media and playing online games? You need to watch out, as too much screen time can lead to disruptive behavior disorders in tweens.
The study's findings underscore the need for parents, caregivers, and educators to be aware of the potential effects of digital media on language development in children 30 months and under. By understanding the types of digital media children are exposed to and the reasons behind its usage, appropriate measures can be taken to ensure more healthy language development.

Future research by Kucker and her colleagues will continue to explore the types of videos young children watch, how they use screens with others, and if young children watching digital media for two hours is the new normal and, if so, how that impacts language development.

Advertisement
Gadget Addiction: Too Much Screen Time Makes Your Child Sedentary
Gadget Addiction: Too Much Screen Time Makes Your Child Sedentary
Gadget Addiction Alert: Too much screen time cuts your child's active playtime. Spending more than 3 hours a day in front of the TV, smartphones, and laptops can make your child sedentary.
Reference:
  1. Variability and patterns in children's media use and links with language development - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/apa.17100)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X