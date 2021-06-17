by Karishma Abhishek on  June 17, 2021 at 11:55 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Can Hot Weather Have An Impact On Aggression?
Aggressive patient behavior on mental health wards may be increased by heat waves, as per a study at the ZfP Südwürttemberg and Ulm University in Germany, published in the Royal College of Psychiatrists' BJPsych Open journal.

The study team looked at local weather data and incident reporting data to analyze the impact of hot weather on mental health inpatient wards from six German mental health hospitals and covered 13 years (2007-2019, 207 days over 30°C), 1,007 beds and 164,435 admissions. All the hospitals were built in line with modern building standards, with none having to air-condition.

On average 15% more aggressive incidents were found on days over 30°C (9.7 per day) when compared to days under 30°C (8.4 per day). A clear relationship between the temperature of hot days (those over 30°C) and the number of aggressive incidents were also reported by the study.


The hotter weather was directly associated with the higher the rate of incidents, reaching a peak of 11.1 on the very hottest days (over 33.5°C). The study found no equivalent correlation between the temperature on hot days and the use of restrictive practices by hospital staff.

"These findings highlight an underappreciated impact of the climate emergency on mental health services. Increased aggression is an indicator of increased distress and an environment that is failing to help patients recover. Urgent action is now needed, to replicate the findings of this study using more measurements within mental health hospitals, to invest in those hospitals, and to tackle the climate crisis. Mental health patients deserve better," says Professor Tilman Steinert, from Ulm University.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Link Between Extreme Weather Events and Poor Mental Health Discovered
Risk to mental health linked to experiencing weather-damage to your home is similar to the risk to mental health associated with living in a disadvantaged area.
READ MORE
Hot Weather Doesn't Make Post Angry Tweets
Rising temperature may not result in more angry tweets or hateful Facebook posts from the social media users.
READ MORE
Cold-weather Leads Almost All Temperature-Related Deaths
Cold temperatures are responsible for almost all temperature-related deaths, according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Research.
READ MORE
Stimulating Environments Vital for Mental Health
The deeper molecular mechanisms that first set in motion large changes in neurophysiology was discussed in a recent study in Frontiers in Molecular Neuroscience .
READ MORE
Anal Warts
Anal warts or genital warts are soft bumps caused by Human Papilloma Virus and are a sexually transmitted disease. Wart removal is done by surgical procedure or application of drugs.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

More News on:

Anal Warts