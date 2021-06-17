Can Hot Weather Have An Impact On Aggression?

A clear relationship between the temperature of hot days (those over 30°C) and the number of aggressive incidents were also reported by the study.
‘Aggressive patient behavior in mental health wards may be increased by heat waves. This highlights the impact of the climate on mental health services and states that increased aggression is an indicator of increased distress and an environment.’
The hotter weather was directly associated with the higher the rate of incidents, reaching a peak of 11.1 on the very hottest days (over 33.5°C).
The study found no equivalent correlation between the temperature on hot days and the use of restrictive practices by hospital staff.
"These findings highlight an underappreciated impact of the climate emergency on mental health services. Increased aggression is an indicator of increased distress and an environment that is failing to help patients recover. Urgent action is now needed, to replicate the findings of this study using more measurements within mental health hospitals, to invest in those hospitals, and to tackle the climate crisis. Mental health patients deserve better,"
says Professor Tilman Steinert, from Ulm University.
Source: Medindia