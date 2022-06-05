Can Being Stressed Treat Dementia?

Advertisement

Stress Effects on Dementia

— often said lines are now reinforced by the present study as they uncover a new mechanism that helps reverse the build-up of aggregates, not by eliminating them, but rather by 'refolding' them."Just like when we get stressed by a heavy workload, so, too, cells can get 'stressed' if they're called upon to produce a large amount of proteins. There are many reasons why this might be, for example when they are producing antibodies in response to an infection. We focused on stressing a component of cells known as the endoplasmic reticulum (ER), which is responsible for producing around a third of our proteins - and assumed that this stress might cause misfolding," says Dr. Edward from the University of Cambridge.The team thus hypothesized thatand aggregation by diminishing its ability to function correctly, leading to increased aggregation. However, to their surprise, the"We were astonished to find that stressing the cell actually eliminated the aggregates - not by degrading them or clearing them out, but by unravelling the aggregates, potentially allowing them to refold correctly. If we can find a way of awakening this mechanism without stressing the cells - which could cause more damage than good - then we might be able to find a way of treating some dementias," says Dr. Avezov.Source: Medindia