Campaign Launched Against Teenage Pregnancy in Rajasthan

Health minister Raghu Sharma launched a program to discourage teenage pregnancy and bring down the number of maternal and infant mortalities in the state.

The event was organized by the Rajasthan State AIDS Control Society and the Population Foundation of India (PFI) to mark the National Youth Day.



The campaign aims to educate the people, elected representatives, and government officials and make them capable of responding appropriately to such cases.



"The aim of the campaign is to create greater awareness around teenage pregnancy in Rajasthan and encourage stakeholders to make a strong commitment towards ending teenage pregnancy.



"One-fifth of the population of Rajasthan are adolescents, and their improved health will have a significant impact on the social and economic profile of the state," said Nikita Srivastava of PFI.



According to NFHS-4 data, 35 percent of girls in Rajasthan are married before 18 years, and more than 6 percent of them either had children or were pregnant at the time of the survey.



Source: IANS

Sharma announced the state's support for the campaign and participated in the event holding a placard that said, 'Zero Teenage Pregnancy.'

