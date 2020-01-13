medindia

70 Lakh Women Screened For Breast Cancer Under Govt Scheme

by Jeffil Obadiah on  January 13, 2020 at 12:39 AM Cancer News
More than 70 lakh women have undergone screening for breast cancer, Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said on Saturday.
Irani was in Goa to launch a new health kit, launched by the Goa government's Women and Child Ministry, which will help diagnose breast cancer and other medical ailments in association with Anganwadi workers.

"70 lakh women have screened for breast cancer through Ayushman Bharat scheme," Irani said, adding that 30 lakh women across India have been screened for cervical cancer under the national universal health care scheme.

Irani also said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance-government was the first in the country, which not only set targets but also achieve it before the deadline.

"No one had thought that there would be a government at the Centre which will not just announce schemes, but will also achieve targets ahead of deadline of 2020. Take the Ujjwala Yojana for example for which the target was providing free gas cylinders for five crore women. I am happy that today when we see Ujwala Yojana numbers, in just three years eight crore poor women have got clean fuel," Irani also said.



Source: IANS

