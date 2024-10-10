About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Caffeine Consumption Links to Better Heart Health

by Naina Bhargava on Oct 10 2024 3:28 PM

Consuming more caffeine may improve heart health, finds a new paper in Rheumatology, published by Oxford University Press.

Increased Cardiovascular Risk in Lupus Patients

Vascular diseases, which involve damage to blood vessels and can lead to serious outcomes like heart attacks and strokes, are among the top causes of death in the general population. Patients with inflammatory rheumatic diseases, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, face even greater risks. This heightened risk is attributed not only to the diseases themselves but also to certain treatments, especially cortisone derivatives (1 Trusted Source
Caffeine improves systemic lupus erythematosus endothelial dysfunction by promoting endothelial progenitor cells survival

Go to source).

Until now, doctors’ recommendations to reduce these vascular risks were essentially about avoiding risk factors. This included stopping inflammation, decreasing cortisone medications, as well as conventional recommendations like not smoking, reducing cholesterol, and controlling high blood pressure.


Caffeine Aids Regeneration of Endothelial Cells?

Researchers from Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, involved in this study believe patients may be able to improve vascular health by doing something that’s enjoyable. The laboratory results of these investigators suggest that caffeine, present in coffee, tea, and cocoa, actively helps endothelial progenitor cells, the group of cells that help regenerate the lining of blood vessels and are involved in vascular growth.


Anti Inflammatory Effect of Caffeine

It’s well known that a diet rich in vitamin D (found in oily fish and eggs) and A (found in many fruits) and polyunsaturated fatty acid, and low in sodium, seems to play a role in decreasing the inflammatory burden. Scientists have wondered about caffeine as well. Besides the well-known stimulant effect on the body, caffeine also exerts an anti-inflammatory effect because it binds with the receptors expressed on the surface of immune cells. The effect of caffeine consumption on cardiovascular health has been widely investigated, with conflicting results.


Research on Lupus Patients

Researchers here investigated 31 lupus patients without traditional cardiovascular risk factors using a seven-day food questionnaire. After a week the investigators took the patient’s blood to measure blood vessels health. They found that patients who consumed caffeine had better vascular health, as measured through endothelial cells, which form the important inner layer of blood vessels.

“The present study is an attempt to provide patients with information on the possible role of diet in controlling the disease,” said the paper’s lead author, Fulvia Ceccarelli. “It will be necessary to confirm the results through a longitudinal study, aimed at assessing the real impact of coffee consumption on the disease course.”

Reference:
  1. Caffeine improves systemic lupus erythematosus endothelial dysfunction by promoting endothelial progenitor cells survival - (https://academic.oup.com/rheumatology/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/rheumatology/keae453/7814667?redirectedFrom=fulltext)

Source-Eurekalert


