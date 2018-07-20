A couple from Mumbai instead of celebrating the arrival of their newborn has suffered a nightmare incident. A two-cm needle was left in their newborn baby's thigh during vaccination by a private nursing home at Mumbai. This left the baby in pain with swelling and persistent fever for 19 days.

Broken Needle Struck in Baby’s Thigh During Vaccination

As the fever didn't subside for days, the father of the baby boy took him to a private pediatrician, who diagnosed him withat the right hip joint and referred to Wadia hospital for treatment.While treating the baby for osteomyelitis, the doctors incidentally found out the broken needle stuck in his left hip through an X-ray. The doctors conducted multiple x-rays to find out the exact location of the needle for the operation. The needle was removed immediately after a two-hour surgery.Thankfully the, and the infant remains admitted in the hospital with a slight infection after surgery.The parents of the newborn planned to take necessary action against the clinic for negligence.Source: Medindia