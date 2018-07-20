medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Original Versus Generic Medicines for Chronic Hepatitis C

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  July 20, 2018 at 1:23 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Original chronic hepatitis C medicines may work better than generic drugs, a recent study that evaluates the efficacy of original and generic direct acting antiviral medications in patients with chronic hepatitis C in Latvia finds.
Original Versus Generic Medicines for Chronic Hepatitis C
Original Versus Generic Medicines for Chronic Hepatitis C

There are many new highly effective direct acting antiviral medicines for hepatitis C treatment registered worldwide during recent years. Despite effective treatment available from 2016 in Latvia, there are restrictions - only patients with fibrosis (F, Metavir) stages 3 to 4 have access to reimbursed medicines. Some patients obtain generic drugs from India. The aim of this study was to evaluate the efficacy of original and generic direct acting antiviral medications in Latvian hepatitis C patients. This was a retrospective study of 179 chronic viral hepatitis C patients.

In the study, patients were divided into two groups - those who received original direct acting antivirals ombitasvir, paritaprevir, ritonavir, dasabuvir + ribavirin (n=144) and those who received generic medicines from India (n=35) sofosbuvir, ledipasvir or sofosbuvir, daclatasvir + ribavirin. Undetectable viral load 12 weeks after cessation of therapy (sustained virologic response 12) was measured in all patients. Therapy course completed 142 patients (2 patients discontinued treatment) from original medicines group and all patients from generics group. In the original medicines group - sustained viral response was achieved in all 142 patients who completed treatment course (100%), while in generic medicines group in 32 patients (91.4%).

Study results showed high efficacy of both regimens using original and generic medicines - sustained virologic response was achieved in more than 90 percent of patients, with slight superiority in original medicines group. This study shows patient's interest and eligibility to seek for alternative treatment possibilities, when original drugs are not available through reimbursement system, and they are too expensive to buy out of pocket. This study also shows high efficacy of generic drugs obtained from India.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Related Links

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Autoimmune Hepatitis

Autoimmune hepatitis is a type of chronic liver inflammation that responds well to immunosuppressive medications, but may require liver transplant.

Tests for Hepatitis

Tests for Hepatitis

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis virus panel is a series of blood tests to diagnose infections caused by hepatitis A, B and C viruses.

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

Until very recently, infection with the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) had been very difficult to treat, but new treatments now result in curing the disease in up to 90% of cases.

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic Anemia

Aplastic anemia (AA) is a term that refers to a condition where the body fails to produce enough blood cells.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Needlestick Injuries

Needlestick Injuries

A needlestick injury is a common occupational hazard that occurs when the skin has been pierced by a needle or a sharp object.

Vasculitis

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; it is usually due to an autoimmune disorder

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Vasculitis Silent Killer Diseases Liver Aplastic Anemia Hepatitis C Hepatitis Needlestick Injuries 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat - Drug Information

Tecovirimat can be used to treat smallpox disease in adult and pediatric patients who weigh at ...

 Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...