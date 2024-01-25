Breast Milk Proteins Benefit Newborn’s Gut Microbiome

Complementary proteins from breast milk can shape the gut microbiome of infants reducing their vulnerability to pathogenic bacterias, in particular the Citrobacter rodentium. This mice study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health was published in the journal Cell (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Complement in breast milk modifies offspring gut microbiota to promote infant health
Go to source).
How Breast Milk’s Protein Boost Infants Gut Health?The researchers found that mouse pups that nursed from lactating mice whose breast milk lacked a key complement protein had different gut microbe populations than pups that nursed on standard mouse breast milk, making them highly vulnerable to Citrobacter rodentium, a bacterium that infects the guts of mice. Citrobacter rodentium is similar to certain types of diarrhea-causing E. coli that can infect humans but not mice.
‘The breast milk complement proteins create a "protective" gut microbiota in the early stages of the newborn providing defense against infections, and supporting newborn health. #breastmilk #proteins #gutmicrobiome #lowinfection #guthealth #medindia’The researchers’ experiments suggest that mouse breast milk’s complement components boost mouse infant health by directly eliminating some types of gut-dwelling bacteria. This reshaping of the gut microbiota leaves the infant mice far less susceptible to Citrobacter rodentium infection, thus protecting the young from certain infectious threats. The reshaping activity is not dependent on antibodies, in contrast to the way complement components are thought to typically work.
Tweet it Now
The researchers also confirmed in separate in vitro analyses that human breast milk contains these complement components, which demonstrated similar activity in targeting specific bacteria.
”These findings reveal a critical role for breast milk complement proteins in shaping offspring’s gut microbe compositions and protecting against bacterial infection in the gut in early life,” says study senior author Fengyi Wan, Ph.D., a professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. “This represents an important expansion of our understanding of breast milk’s protective mechanisms.”
Breastfeeding has many known and suspected benefits. It provides excellent nutrition to infants and appears to protect against some short-term or long-term illnesses. Breast milk is also known to help protect against common infections by sharing antibodies and white blood cells from the mother.
Breast milk also contains complement proteins that can work with, or “complement,” antibodies in attacking bacteria. While complement proteins that circulate in the blood have been the focus of much research, complement proteins in breast milk have been far less studied, and until now their role has been unclear.
Advertisement
The team discovered that this protective effect of breast milk complement proteins depends on their capacity in shaping infant gut microbiota. The complement proteins kill certain gut bacterial species, and this culling of microbes creates an overall gut environment in which harmful inflammation is much less likely in the presence of Citrobacter rodentium.
Advertisement
“This opens the door to a lot of new investigations, for example, elucidating the specific complement biology in breast milk and comparing that to complement biology in the blood, and assessing the role of complement beyond the antibody-dependent specific immune system,” Wan says.
Reference:
- Complement in breast milk modifies offspring gut microbiota to promote infant health - (https://www.cell.com/cell/fulltext/S0092-8674(23)01384-3)