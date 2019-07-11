medindia
Benefits of Premium Membership

Brain Rewires Itself After a Traumatic Body Injury

by Jeffil Obadiah on  November 7, 2019 at 11:41 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Researchers have discovered that the human brain rewires itself after a traumatic bodily injury. This discovery can be helpful in rehabilitating people who are affected by traumatic accidents.
Brain Rewires Itself After a Traumatic Body Injury
Brain Rewires Itself After a Traumatic Body Injury

Fans of the blockbuster movie "Iron Man 3" might remember the characters step inside the digital projection of a "big brain" and watch as groups of neurons are "lit up" along with the brain's neural "map" in response to physical touch. Now, much like that scene, researchers at the University of Missouri have discovered a new insight into how the complex neural map of the human brain operates.

Show Full Article


Similar findings have been previously reported in animal studies, but this is one of the first studies where such a result has been documented in people.

"When a person touches something with their right hand, a specific 'hand area' in the left side of the brain lights up," said Scott Frey, the Miller Family Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience in the Department of Psychological Sciences.

"A similar, but opposite reaction happens with the left hand. But when someone loses a hand, we found both 'hand areas' of the brain -- left and right -- become dedicated to the remaining healthy hand. This is a striking example of functional reorganization or the plasticity of the human brain."

Researchers used functional MRI (fMRI) at the MU Brain Imaging Center to scan the brains of 48 people -- 19 of whom had lost a hand. They created a computer-controlled, air-based system to deliver light touch to the hands and face. Functional MRI scans are similar to traditional MRI scans but are sensitive to tiny changes in blood oxygenation levels in the brain that occur when areas of the brain are processing information.

The researchers saw in their scans that when the brain is deprived of input from a lost hand, it reorganizes its neural map and reroutes those functions to the remaining hand.

Frey said this discovery could help scientists and medical professionals better understand the underlying mechanisms behind the brain's plasticity -- the ability for the brain to adapt to changing conditions -- when a traumatic bodily injury occurs, such as with veterans returning from injury on the military battlefield. "We can think of the areas of the brain that process sensations from our bodies as being organized like a map with separate territories devoted to specific body regions such as the hands, face, or feet," said Frey, who is also the director of the Rehabilitation Neuroscience Laboratory at MU, a joint venture between the MU College of Arts and Science and the MU School of Medicine.

"We have long known that injuries such as amputation or spinal cord damage change the organization of this map. If you lose a hand, for instance, then the associated 'hand area' may be partially taken over by neighboring functions in the map involved in processing sensations of the arm or face. This is a form of 'brain plasticity.' This work demonstrates that such plasticity also occurs across great distances between the left and right hemispheres of the brain."

Researchers said additional work is underway to determine how and whether these changes impact how amputees experience sensations, including pain. The scientists hope their findings might also help inform efforts to develop prostheses that can provide users with the experience of touch.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Trauma Care

Accident and trauma care is an important public health challenge that requires immediate attention. Injury (trauma) is the leading cause of death for all age groups under the age of 44.

Airplane Ear / Ear Barotrauma

Airplane ear, also called barotrauma, is caused during takeoff and landing of a flight due to pressure changes in the ear. Yawning and swallowing help ease it.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a concussion related brain disease in people suffering from repeated traumatic brain injuries.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), is a mental condition triggered by a traumatic event. PTSD treatment includes pyschotherapy, behavior therapy and medications.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Athletes Foot

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Language Areas in The Brain

The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Athletes FootParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)AtaxiaHealthy LivingLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

What's New on Medindia

Stomach / Intestinal / Abdominal Tuberculosis

Types of Physiotherapy

Filariasis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive