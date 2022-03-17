About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Brain Patterns for “winning Mindset” Discovered!

by Karishma Abhishek on March 17, 2022 at 5:35 AM
Font : A-A+

Brain Patterns for “winning Mindset” Discovered!

Understanding of how the mammalian brain encodes social rank and uses this information to shape behavior (such as whether to fight for the last pizza slice) has been discovered by a study at the Salk Institute, published in Nature.

The team discovered that the patterns of brain activity in mice differ depending on the social rank of the opposing animal.

Advertisement


For example, if you're reaching for the last piece of pizza at a party and see another hand going for it at the same time, your next move probably depends both on how you feel and whom the hand belongs to. Your little sister—you might go ahead and grab the pizza. Your boss—you're probably more likely to step back and give up the slice. But if you're hungry and feeling particularly confident, you might go for it.

Moreover, the scientists could use brain readouts to accurately predict which animal would win a food reward—the victor was not always the more socially dominant animal, but the one more engaged in a "winning mindset."
Advertisement

"Most social species organize themselves into hierarchies that guide each individual's behaviour. Understanding how the brain mediates this may help us understand the interplay between social rank, isolation, and psychiatric diseases, such as depression, anxiety, or even substance abuse," says senior author Kay Tye, professor in Salk's Systems Neurobiology Laboratory and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Bacterial Enzyme May Help Formulate Plastic Replacements

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
Wine May Decrease the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
International Brain Awareness Week 2022 — Together We Are Stronger
International Brain Awareness Week 2022 — Together We Are Stronger
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
Air Pollution Linked to Depression in Adolescents
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Study Reveals Brain Activity During Final Moments
Study Reveals Brain Activity During Final Moments
Study for the first time recorded the brain activity of a dying person just 15 minutes before he ......
Variation in Brain Activity Among the Professional Soccer Players
Variation in Brain Activity Among the Professional Soccer Players
Headers may affect brain activity as evidenced by the blood samples of professional soccer ......
Brain Activity Behind Perception
Brain Activity Behind Perception
Patterns of brain activity that help shape the way we perceive the world have been identified....
Brain Activity Alters After a Mistake
Brain Activity Alters After a Mistake
Brain monitoring proposes a common link between electrical tremors and mental health disorders as .....
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)