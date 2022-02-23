About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Study Reveals Brain Activity During Final Moments

by Angela Mohan on February 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Study Reveals Brain Activity During Final Moments

Scientists have accidentally recorded the brain as it shuts down, revealing what might happen in the moments before death.

A study, published in Frontiers In Aging Neuroscience, focused on an 87-year-old man being treated for epilepsy.

Advertisement


The man was hooked up to an electroencephalogram, which records brain activity, when he had a sudden heart attack and died.

But the electroencephalogram continued recording his brain activity, including during the 15 minutes around his death.

Scientists saw that, in the 30 seconds either side of the man's final heartbeat, there was an increase in a certain type of brain wave.
Advertisement

These brain waves, called gamma waves are linked to more sophisticated cognitive functions and are especially active when we are concentrating, dreaming and meditating, and retrieving memories and processing information.

The recorded brain waves called gamma oscillations, suggest that, as we die, we experience the same neural activity as during dreaming, recalling memories, or meditating.

More studies would need to take place to see a sort of film reel of our best memories as we die.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Mild Increased Risk of Clots After AstraZeneca COVID-19 Jab

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Brain Brain Facts Ataxia Language Areas in The Brain Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) 

Recommended Reading
Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA)
Brainstem Evoked Response Audiometry (BERA)
Brainstem evoked response audiometry records brain activity through the evoked potentials generated ...
Ataxia
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or ...
Language Areas in The Brain
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, writte...
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. ...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)