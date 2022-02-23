Study Reveals Brain Activity During Final Moments

Scientists have accidentally recorded the brain as it shuts down, revealing what might happen in the moments before death.
A study, published in Frontiers In Aging Neuroscience, focused on an 87-year-old man being treated for epilepsy.
Read More..
The man was hooked up to an electroencephalogram, which records brain activity, when he had a sudden heart attack and died.
Scientists saw that, in the 30 seconds either side of the man's final heartbeat, there was an increase in a certain type of brain wave.
These brain waves, called gamma waves are linked to more sophisticated cognitive functions and are especially active when we are concentrating, dreaming and meditating, and retrieving memories and processing information.
The recorded brain waves called gamma oscillations, suggest that, as we die, we experience the same neural activity as during dreaming, recalling memories, or meditating.
More studies would need to take place to see a sort of film reel of our best memories as we die.
Source: Medindia