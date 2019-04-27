medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

Body Adapts to Occasional Short-term Overeating

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 27, 2019 at 4:39 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

When calorie intake increases the duration of a bout of overeating was found to affect how the body adapts glucose and insulin processing, suggested new study. The article is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology--Endocrinology and Metabolism. Overeating has been found to impair blood sugar (glucose) control and insulin levels.
Body Adapts to Occasional Short-term Overeating
Body Adapts to Occasional Short-term Overeating

Obesity and type 2 diabetes have increased significantly worldwide within the past 30 years. Lifestyle factors such as overindulging in high-calorie foods play a large role in the development of these two serious health conditions. Understanding how overeating causes changes in blood sugar control and insulin processing may help scientists learn more about metabolic disease.

Researchers from Deakin University in Australia studied a small group of healthy, lean men with an average age of 22. Volunteers participated in a short-term trial consisting of five days "indicative of humans overeating during festivals and holidays" and a long-term model of chronic overeating lasting 28 days. The nutritional composition of the volunteers' diet was representative of a typical Australian diet (55 percent carbohydrates, 35 percent fat and 15 percent protein). The "overfeeding" portion of the diet included high-calorie snacks such as chocolate, meal replacement drinks and potato chips to add approximately 1,000 more calories to the men's normal food consumption each day. The research team measured the volunteers' weight, fat mass, blood sugar and insulin levels before the trial began and again after five and 28 days.

Although the amount of visceral fat that surrounds internal organs increased substantially, short-term overeating did not have a significant effect on the men's weight or fat mass. In addition, fasting levels of blood sugar and C-peptide--an amino acid the body releases in response to increased production of insulin--did not change. This finding was surprising because fasting levels of endogenous glucose--new glucose the body produces in addition to what it has already stored for future use--increased during the short-term trial.

Chronic overeating increased the amount of total body fat and visceral fat as well as post-meal blood sugar and C-peptide levels. However, it did not alter fasting blood sugar levels, endogenous glucose production or the rate of glucose removal from the body (glucose disposal). This may be because the nutrient profile in the long-term trial was consistent with a typical diet and dietary fat percentages did not increase. Long-term overindulgence in fatty foods, instead of more nutritionally balanced foods, may be an important factor that causes rapid changes in blood sugar control.

These findings "suggest that early adaptations in response to carbohydrate overfeeding are directed at increasing glucose disposal in order to maintain whole-body insulin sensitivity," the researchers wrote.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Binge Eating Disorder

When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge eating session, he is incapable of controlling his emotions.

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an alarm on nearing the danger zone of overeating set by the person.

Overeating Equals To Overcheating

Stuffing your tummy with unwanted extra calories can have a negative impact on the body. Overeating means frequent intake of food even when not hungry.

Following a Mediterranean Diet can Prevent You from Overeating

Eating a Mediterranean diet may keep people from overeating and help maintain a healthy weight by protecting against obesity and liver diseases.

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and attention to keep it active and functioning well. Here are thirteen daily habits, you must know that can cause damage to your brain.

Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder?

Chronic dieting is associated with eating disorders that mainly include unhealthy eating practices such as severe calorie restriction in diet of men or women who on a regular basis follow fad diets mainly to reduce weight.

Mindful Eating for Healthy Thanksgiving 2016

Enjoying a hearty thanksgiving meal with just a few changes in the food choices we make and portion size can help us keep away from overeating.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

More News on:

Sleep Eating Disorders Weight Loss Program For Men Healthy Living Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating Mindful Eating for Healthy Thanksgiving 2016 Overeating Equals To Overcheating 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain Chronic Dieting - Is it an Eating Disorder? 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Mangosteen

Pickles: The Sweet and Sour Treat

World Immunization Week - ''Protected Together: Vaccines Work''
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive