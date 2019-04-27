medindia
New Method to Heal Brain Cancer in the Near Future

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 27, 2019 at 5:09 AM Cancer News
Proteins which were found to constitute WNT signaling pathway of the cancer stem cells of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM CD133+ CSCs), one of the most aggressive brain tumors have been studied by scientists from Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU) in cooperation with colleagues from Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Center (Moscow), Switzerland, and Sweden. Researchers revealed a number of proteins, which are potential targets to attack during complex antitumor therapy. A related article was published in Oncology Reports.
Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is one of the most aggressive brain tumors that is extremely resistant to therapy. On average, patients with such diagnosis live for 15 months. Only 27% of patients live more than two years following the diagnosis. According to scientists, tumor resistance to treatment is associated with cancer stem cells, and, in particular, with the activation of WNT signaling pathways in them.

"The behavior of the stem cells of glioblastoma multiforme is an urgent spot calling for research in modern medicine. Irradiation, cytostatics, and contemporary targeted chemotherapy are almost ineffective against cancer stem cells. Our idea is to use radiation simultaneously with drugs that suppress DNA retrieval process in cancer cells, followed by aggressive chemotherapy, one of the strategic objectives of which is to attack cancer stem cells." said Igor Bryukhovetskiy, the author of the research idea, the Director of the Department of Fundamental Medicine in the FEFU School of Biomedicine.

The scientist emphasized that he and his colleagues for the first time have managed to study proteins that form the WNT signaling pathway and directly interact with its components in human CD133 + stem cells of glioblastoma multiforme. The researchers found out that the set of proteins (proteome) in glioblastoma stem cells differs fundamentally from the one in other types of tumor cells. Scientists have also recognized other potential targets, the massive suppression of which can lead to a significant improvement of complex antitumor therapy outcome. These important results need further refinement during new in-depth research.

How to affect the glioblastoma cancer stem cells is a conundrum far from a trivial. To crack one has engaged the world best laboratories.

"In our research, we proceed from the fact we have proved previously: cancer stem cells execute their full potential when building up a bloodstream of a tumor, significantly accelerating its growth rate. Suppression of WNT-signaling proteins will allow increasing the effectiveness of anti-angiogenic therapy, i.e. treatment directed against the formation of new microvessels based on the vascular network already existing in the tissue. Such therapy is an integral part of the modern protocol for the comprehensive treatment of glioblastoma. The results of our studies can be brought into clinical practice in the near future." summed up Igor Bryukhovetsky.

Source: Eurekalert

Glioblastoma Multiforme

Glioblastomas are tumors that arise from astrocytes that make up the supportive tissue of the brain. Glioblastomas are usually highly malignant.

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Quiz on Brain Tumor

Brain tumor is a group of cells with abnormal growth in the brain. A primary brain tumor indicates the tumor that starts in the brain. A secondary tumor originates elsewhere in the body and then spreads to the ...

New Therapeutic Target for Glioblastoma and Other Cancers Discovered

STAG2 is required for replication fork progression, which can be exploited as a therapeutic vulnerability in STAG2-mutant cancers, said researchers.

Ataxia

Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.

Cell Phone Radiation and Cancer - Unveiling the Link

Scared after hearing all the harmful effects of cell phone use? Read on to find more about what cell phone radiation actually does and how you can cut down on the exposure.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

