by Colleen Fleiss on  August 28, 2020 at 6:46 AM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

BMI in First Years of Life Linked to Lung Health
Weight in the first years of life was linked to lung function in later childhood, revealed a new study by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, which has been published in the European Respiratory Journal.

Early childhood is a key period for lung function development. Previous studies have found an association between weight in the first years of life and lung health in infancy and childhood. "These studies had certain limitations in terms of defining weight gain," explained Gabriela P. Peralta, researcher at ISGlobal and lead author of the study. "Most of them only considered the difference in weight between two points in time and did not take the overall trajectory into account. That's why we decided to carry out this new study."

Empowering Better Health

The study used data on more than 1,200 children living in three areas of Spain--Sabadell, Valencia and Gipuzkoa--who were enrolled in birth cohort of the INMA Environment and Childhood Project. "First, we determined the children's BMI trajectory from birth to age four years and classified them in five categories. The trajectories differed in terms of weight at birth (which could be lower, average or higher) and speed of BMI gain (which could be slower or accelerated)," explained Peralta.


BMI is an indicator based on weight in relation to height that is frequently used to classify overweight and obesity. The authors then analysed the relationship between BMI trajectory and lung function, which was measured by spirometry at age seven years. Forced vital capacity (FVC), forced expiratory volume in 1 second (FEV1) and FEV1/FVC ratio were measured.

The findings showed that children with accelerated BMI gain before age four years, regardless of weight at birth, had higher lung function at age seven years but also airflow limitation, which indicates difficulty expelling air from the lungs. In contrast, children with lower weight at birth and slower BMI gain in early childhood had lower lung function at age seven years.

Maribel Casas, a researcher at ISGlobal and co-coordinator of the study, commented: "Our findings have important implications for research and public health." She added: "This study shows that BMI trajectories in early childhood are a useful tool for identifying growth patterns associated with poor respiratory health."

"Since weight gain is affected by modifiable factors, public health interventions in early childhood that promote healthy lifestyles--for example, healthy eating and physical activity--can help improve lung function and reduce respiratory morbidity in adulthood," concluded Judith Garcia-Aymerich, head of the Non-Communicable Diseases and Environment Programme at ISGlobal and co-coordinator of the study. "Public health strategies aimed at reducing respiratory health problems may need to focus on early weight gain."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Height and Weight for Children
The height and weight calculator is a useful tool to ascertain the ideal height and weight of the children according to age and gender.
READ MORE
Quiz on Lung Cancer
Lung cancer and smoking are closely associated. Lung cancer risk increases with the intensity of smoking. For more details, take this ...
READ MORE
How to Lose Weight?
Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Ideal Body Weight
India and China, which are epicenters of a booming economy, are now witnessing a steady rise in obesity. Globalization is the prime accused.
READ MORE
Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap
Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.
READ MORE
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

Bulimia NervosaBMIIdeal Body WeightBody Mass IndexPneumoconiosisExercise To Gain WeightSilicosisMantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical ActivityMalnutrition to Obesity - The Big LeapQuiz on Weight Loss