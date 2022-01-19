Blood Tests to Predict COVID-19 Survival

Advertisement

A machine learning approach was used to find associations between the measured proteins and patient survival. 15 of the patients in the study died; the average time from admission to death was 28 days.For patients who survived, the median time of hospitalization was 63 days. The researchers pinpointedThe team then developed a machine learning model to predict survival based on a single time-point measurement of relevant proteins and tested the model on an independent validation cohort of 24 critically ill COVID-10 patients.The model demonstrated high predictive power on this cohort, correctly predicting the outcome for 18 of 19 patients who survived and 5 out of 5 patients who died (AUROC = 1.0, P = 0.000047).Researchers conclude that blood protein tests if validated in larger cohorts, may be useful in both identifying patients with the highest mortality risk, as well as for testing whether a given treatment changes the projected trajectory of an individual patient.Source: Medindia