medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Blood Test can Identify Risk of Disease Tied to Stroke & Dementia

by Iswarya on  February 4, 2020 at 11:41 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that levels of six proteins in the blood can be used to assess a person's risk for cerebral small vessel disease, or CSVD, a brain disease that affects an estimated 11 million older adults in the U.S. The findings of the study are published in the journal PLOS ONE.
Blood Test can Identify Risk of Disease Tied to Stroke & Dementia
Blood Test can Identify Risk of Disease Tied to Stroke & Dementia

"The hope is that this will spawn a novel diagnostic test that clinicians can start to use as a quantitative measure of brain health in people who are at risk of developing cerebral small vessel disease," said Dr. Jason Hinman, a UCLA assistant professor of neurology and lead author of the paper.

Show Full Article


CSVD is characterized by changes to the brain's white matter, the areas of the brain that have a high concentration of myelin, a fatty tissue that insulates and protects the long extensions of brain cells. In CSVD, small blood vessels that snake through the white matter become damaged over time, and the myelin begins to break down. This slows the communication between cells in the brain and can lead to problems with cognition and difficulty walking. And if the blood vessels become completely blocked, it can cause stroke.

The disease is also associated with a heightened risk for multiple forms of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Typically, doctors diagnose CSVD with an MRI scan after a person has experienced dementia or suffered a stroke. About a quarter of all strokes in the U.S. are associated with CSVD. But many cases of the disease go undiagnosed because of mild symptoms, such as trouble with walking or memory, that can often be attributed to normal aging.

In the new study, Hinman and colleagues focused on six proteins related to the immune system's inflammatory response and centered on a molecule called interleukin-18, or IL-18. They hypothesized that inflammatory proteins that damage the brain in CSVD might be detectable in the bloodstream.

The researchers measured the levels of the proteins in the blood of 167 people whose average age was 76.4, and who had either normal cognition or mild cognitive impairment. As part of their voluntary participation in the study, 110 participants also underwent an MRI brain scan, and 49 received a more advanced scan called diffusion tensor imaging.

People whose MRI or diffusion tensor imaging tests showed signs of CSVD had significantly higher levels of the six blood proteins, the researchers discovered. If a person had higher-than-average levels of the six inflammatory proteins, they were twice as likely to have signs of CSVD on an MRI scan and 10% more likely to very early signs of white matter damage. Moreover, for every CSVD risk factor that a person had such as high blood pressure, diabetes, or a previous stroke the inflammatory protein levels in their blood were twice as high, on average.

To confirm the results, the team performed the blood test in a group with a much higher risk for CSVD: 131 people who visited a UCLA Health emergency department with signs of a stroke. Once again, the blood test results were correlated with white matter changes in the brain that were detected by an MRI.

"I was pleasantly surprised that we were able to associate bloodstream inflammation with CSVD in two fairly different populations," Hinman said. In MRI reports, the changes in the brain's white matter caused by CSVD are usually only categorized in general terms as mild, moderate, or severe. The blood test is a step forward, Hinman said, because it provides a more quantitative scale for evaluating the disease. That means the blood test can be used to follow the progression of the disease or to identify people who are candidates for prevention efforts or treatments for CSVD. "We're hopeful that this will set the field on more quantitative efforts for CSVD so we can better guide therapies and new interventions," Hinman said.

The blood test is not commercially available at this time.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Being Absentminded Can Put You at Higher Risk of Silent Stroke

Are you often absentminded? Absentmindedness can be an earlier warning sign of a 'silent stroke,' otherwise known as cerebral small vessel disease (CSVD), finds a new study.

Group of Brain Structural Networks Linked to Loss of Cognitive Function

Structural covariance networks (SCNs) may be an important indicator of diminished cognitive functioning in older persons, suggested a new study.

New Biomarker may Help Identify Vascular Dementia

Cerebrospinal fluid lipocalin 2 (LCN2) could be used as a novel biomarker for the differential diagnosis of vascular dementia, reports a new study.

Brain Changes may Help Track Early Signs of Dementia, Even Before Diagnosis

Different changes in the brain may help track dementia much earlier, even before dementia diagnosis, reveals a new study.

Congenital Heart Disease

Heart diseases that are present at birth are called  Congenital heart diseases.

Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement

Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

ThalassemiaBellīs PalsyUndescended TesticlesDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideStroke FactsStrokeVaricocele
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Blocked Tear Duct

Fast Beat Music Makes Your Daily Exercise More Effective

Low-protein Diet may Cut Down Heart Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive