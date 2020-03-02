medindia
New Biomarker may Help Identify Vascular Dementia

by Iswarya on  February 3, 2020 at 1:01 PM Research News
New biomarker could be used in the differential diagnosis for vascular dementia. The novel study describes the potential of cerebrospinal fluid lipocalin 2 (LCN2) - a secreted glycoprotein that can be used as a biomarker to distinguish vascular dementia from Alzheimer's disease with high accuracy. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
Since now, vascular dementia diagnosis has been quite complicated because only neuroimaging methods, such as a scanner, and the appearance of symptoms were available. The lack of more precise and specific methods creates confusion with other neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer's.

Patient samples from four independent groups have unequivocally demonstrated that the cerebrospinal fluid of people affected by vascular dementia has higher levels of lipocalin 2. Patients from four European centers have participated in this multicenter study: Sahlgrenska University Hospital (Sweden ), the University of Coimbra (Portugal), the University Paris Diderot (France) and the University Medical Center of Göttingen (Germany); and has been led by Dr. Franc Llorens, researcher from IDIBELL and the Center for Biomedical Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases Network (CIBERNED), and Dr. Inga Zerr (UMG). The result reproducibility in four sample groups converts lipocalin 2 to a firm candidate for vascular dementias diagnosis.

In contrast to diagnosis methods available until now, lipocalin 2 could discriminate vascular dementia from Alzheimer's, since the second does not show lipocalin 2 increase. The study shows that only patients with vascular dementia, but not those with cerebral vascular damage without dementia exhibit this increase. The high diagnostic specificity of this protein further highlights its potential as a biomarker.

To determine the role of lipocalin 2 in the brain of patients with vascular dementia, brain tissue samples from the biobank HUB-ICO-IDIBELL (Bellvitge University Hospital, Catalan Institute of Oncology and IDIBELL) were studied. These studies were performed with the collaboration of Dr. Isidre Ferrer, head of the Neuropathology group of IDIBELL and CIBERNED, and showed that glial cells are expressing lipocalin 2, and its expression pattern is different in vascular dementia or Alzheimer's.

Source: Eurekalert

