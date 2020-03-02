New Biomarker may Help Identify Vascular Dementia

New biomarker could be used in the differential diagnosis for vascular dementia. The novel study describes the potential of cerebrospinal fluid lipocalin 2 (LCN2) - a secreted glycoprotein that can be used as a biomarker to distinguish vascular dementia from Alzheimer's disease with high accuracy. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.

Since now, vascular dementia diagnosis has been quite complicated because only neuroimaging methods, such as a scanner, and the appearance of symptoms were available. The lack of more precise and specific methods creates confusion with other neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer's.



‘Vascular dementia is caused by a defect in blood flow arrival to the brain, which consequently generates neuronal damage. ’

In contrast to diagnosis methods available until now, lipocalin 2 could discriminate vascular dementia from Alzheimer's, since the second does not show lipocalin 2 increase. The study shows that only patients with vascular dementia, but not those with cerebral vascular damage without dementia exhibit this increase. The high diagnostic specificity of this protein further highlights its potential as a biomarker.



To determine the role of lipocalin 2 in the brain of patients with vascular dementia, brain tissue samples from the biobank HUB-ICO-IDIBELL (Bellvitge University Hospital, Catalan Institute of Oncology and IDIBELL) were studied. These studies were performed with the collaboration of Dr. Isidre Ferrer, head of the Neuropathology group of IDIBELL and CIBERNED, and showed that glial cells are expressing lipocalin 2, and its expression pattern is different in vascular dementia or Alzheimer's.



