medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. News on IT in Healthcare

New App can Help Patients with Binge Eating Disorders

by Iswarya on  February 4, 2020 at 11:06 AM News on IT in Healthcare
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)-guided self-help (GSH) plus Noom Monitor delivered through telemedicine by routine-practice health coaches in a nonacademic health care system can yield reductions in binge eating disorder symptoms compared with standard care. The findings of the study are published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.
New App can Help Patients with Binge Eating Disorders
New App can Help Patients with Binge Eating Disorders

Cognitive behavior therapies (CBT) have demonstrated efficacy in individual, group, guided self-help, and pure self-help versions, yet have limitations that include the need to attend in-person sessions consistently and the limited availability of trained therapists.

Show Full Article


Since mobile technologies are increasingly available and popular among patients and clinicians, the researchers wondered if a digital treatment platform might offer a preferred and more accessible option that could serve as a cost-effective alternative to specialized treatments. The researchers focused on the Noom Monitor, a smartphone app developed to facilitate CBT with guided self-help (CBT-GSH).

"Through a previous pilot study of the Noom Monitor by our team, we know the platform is acceptable to patients, feasible to deliver, and when combined with CBT-GSH with a trained clinician, improves symptoms," said Thomas D. Hildebrandt, PsyD, Chief of the Center of Excellence in Eating and Weight Disorders at The Mount Sinai Hospital and lead author of the study.

"The purpose of this study was to evaluate the robustness of the intervention when delivered by non-specialist health coaches in a community health care system via telemedicine. We were encouraged by the results that showed that this intervention is effective and can be scaled outside of specialty clinical programs."

Specifically, this randomized, controlled telemedicine trial compared 52-week outcomes of CBT-GSH plus the Noom Monitor versus standard of care, which included traditional psychiatric or medical care, in 225 members of an integrated health care system in the Pacific Northwest who had been diagnosed with binge eating disorder or bulimia nervosa. CBT-GSH treatment involved coaching sessions with a routine health coach and use of both a CBT-GSH self-help book and the Noom Monitor, which uses a customized self-monitoring system that tracks exercise, meals/snacks, compensatory behavior, body scrutinizing, craving, and weight.

The research team found that patients receiving CBT-GSH plus Noom reported significantly more reductions in objective binge days (about three less days per month)and achieved higher rates of remission (56.7 percent vs. 30 percent) than the control group exposed to standard care (no specific eating disorder treatment). Similar patterns emerged for compensatory behaviors (vomiting, laxatives, excessive exercise), eating disorder symptoms (shape/weight/eating concerns, restraint), and clinical impairment.

For this study, all CBT-GSH coaching sessions were conducted via telephone and involved six sequential steps establishing self-monitoring, regular eating (three meals/two snacks), alternative activities to binge eating/purging, problem-solving, reduction in dietary restraint, the importance of shape/weight, and relapse prevention.

The first session lasted 60 minutes, and each subsequent session was 20-25 minutes. The first four sessions occurred weekly, while the following four sessions were biweekly. All coaches completed an eight-hour training led by Dr. Hildebrandt and another eating disorder specialist. Although coaches ended their intervention at 12 weeks, participants had access to the self-help manual and Noom Monitor beyond the coaching period and were encouraged to continue using the program until they achieved remission.

"In addition to providing an improvement in primary eating disorders symptoms, related depression, and impairment in functioning, the group treated with CBT-GSH plus the Noom Monitor had an increased remission rate beyond the intervention, suggesting that the effects of the intervention continued to facilitate changes within the follow-up period that were not observed among those who received standard care," said Dr. Hildebrandt.

"Scaling and implementing empirically supported interventions have become an important priority across mental health conditions, and our study shows that CBT-GSH via telemedicine is effective and scalable as an intervention for binge eating disorders."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Binge Eating Disorder Among Women on the Rise

The number of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of binge eating disorder (BED) was higher in women than in men in the seven major markets (7MM*).

New Promising Target to Treat Binge Eating Identified

Brain area associated with motivational disruptions in binge eating is identified. Orexin neurons, a small group of brain cells in the hypothalamus can be a potential target for medications for controlling binge eating episodes in individuals with ...

Binge Eating may be Linked to Suicidal Behavior

Young African American girls who binge eat are more likely to report suicide attempts, suggests study.

Binge Eating Disorder

When a person overeats, he is unable to control his hunger pangs, while during an emotional/binge eating session, he is incapable of controlling his emotions.

Bite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop Overeating

Just like a pedometer counts aerobic steps, the bite counter counts every bite taken. It rings an alarm on nearing the danger zone of overeating set by the person.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Eating Disorders

Eating disorders involve extreme attitudes and behaviors towards food and weight. It has the highest suicidal mortality rate than other mental illnesses.

Overeating Equals To Overcheating

Stuffing your tummy with unwanted extra calories can have a negative impact on the body. Overeating means frequent intake of food even when not hungry.

Sleep Eating Disorders

Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.

Weight Loss Program For Men

Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight under check.

More News on:

Binge Eating DisorderBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersWeight Loss Program For MenBite Counter - A Gadget that Helps Stop OvereatingEating DisordersOvereating Equals To Overcheating
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Blocked Tear Duct

Fast Beat Music Makes Your Daily Exercise More Effective

Low-protein Diet may Cut Down Heart Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive