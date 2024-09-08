About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Blood Proteins as Clues to Periodontitis

by Karishma Abhishek on Sep 8 2024 9:56 AM

Blood Proteins as Clues to Periodontitis
Blood protein levels in individuals with periodontitis are found to be altered, suggesting potential biomarkers and insights into the causes of the disease according to a new study from Umeå University, Sweden. Severe periodontitis affects roughly 10% of the Swedish population and may contribute to other health conditions beyond tooth loss (1 Trusted Source
The PerioGene North Study Uncovers Serum Proteins Related to Periodontitis

Go to source).
“By identifying the blood biomarkers that may be crucial for the development of severe periodontitis, we can proceed to research drugs that specifically aim to slow down the disease progression,” says Pernilla Lundberg, periodontist, and professor at the Department of Odontology at Umeå University, who led the study.

Periodontitis
Periodontitis
Periodontitis or pyorrhea is infection and inflammation of ligament tissues that surround and support the teeth. Periodontitis causes loss of alveolar bones leading to loosening and loss of teeth.
Periodontitis involves inflammation of the gums that leads to the breakdown of the supporting tissues around the teeth and can, in severe cases, result in tooth loss.

Individuals with severe periodontitis are also more often affected by other serious diseases, such as cardiovascular disease and rheumatism, but the mechanisms behind these connections remain unclear.

Blood Proteins Could Revolutionize Periodontitis Diagnosis

Researchers at Umeå University have now shown that individuals with periodontitis exhibit a unique inflammatory protein profile in their blood.

Bleeding Gums
Bleeding Gums
Bleeding gums is a condition in which blood leaks from the gums and the spaces between the teeth. Gingivitis and periodontitis are the causes of bleeding gums which result in pain and swollen gums.
The findings indicate, among other things, that severe periodontitis is associated with significantly reduced levels of a protein called EGF -epidermal growth factor, which is crucial for wound healing.

The levels of a protein associated with cardiovascular disease, OLR-1 -oxidized low-density lipoprotein 1, are also significantly lower in individuals with severe periodontitis compared to healthy individuals.

Gum Recession
Gum Recession
Gum recession or receding gums is a gum disease due to periodontitis. It causes loose teeth, bleeding gums and other dental problems.
Today, one in ten Swedes suffers from severe periodontitis, a number that has remained unchanged since the 1970s, despite extensive efforts in preventive dental care and a marked improvement in overall dental health.

Currently, there are no methods to predict which individuals are at risk of developing severe periodontitis.

Home Test Shields Your Smile by Spotting Tooth Decay Risks
Home Test Shields Your Smile by Spotting Tooth Decay Risks
Groundbreaking home test for gingivitis and periodontal disease enables early detection of tooth decay risks.
“Thanks to the large number of participants in the study, the results are highly accurate, and we can use the material to continue finding more clues,” says Pernilla Lundberg.

Previous research has shown that there is a strong hereditary component behind periodontitis, but the specific genes involved are still unknown. The researchers at Umeå University are now analyzing DNA from all participants in the study to identify genetic changes that may be linked to the development of severe periodontitis.

By combining genetic and biological markers for periodontitis, it may become possible in the future to identify individuals at high risk of developing the disease.

This would also enable tailored treatments that target the specific factors crucial for the development of periodontitis and the associated disease risks.

Reference:
  1. The PerioGene North Study Uncovers Serum Proteins Related to Periodontitis - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/00220345241263320)


Source-Eurekalert


