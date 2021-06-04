by Colleen Fleiss on  April 6, 2021 at 9:53 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Black Women are Dying of COVID-19 at Rates Higher Than Men: Study
Black women are dying at significantly increased rates than white men, found new study published in a paper in the Journal of General Internal Medicine by GenderSci Lab at Harvard University.

The disparities in mortality rates among women of all races are greater than those between white women and white men.

The study is the first to quantify the inequities in COVID-19 mortality looking at both race and sex group.


"This analysis complicates the simple narrative that men are dying at greater rates of COVID-19 than women," said lead author Tamara Rushovich, Harvard Ph.D. candidate in population health sciences and lab member at the GenderSci Lab.

Results show that the common belief that men with COVID-19 fare more poorly than women varies in magnitude across social groups defined by race/ethnicity.

Key findings of the study include:

Black men have far higher mortality rates than any other sex and racial group, including over 6 times higher than the rate among white men.

The disparity in mortality rates between Black women and white women is over 3 times the disparity between white men and white women.

The disparity between Black men and Black women is larger than the disparity between white men and white women.

It is well understood that racism and social inequities, not genetics, are responsible for racial disparities in COVID-19 mortality. However, many researchers focus on differences in biology to explain the sex disparity in COVID-19 mortality.

This paper's findings challenge the sole focus on biology as an explanation for sex differences in COVID-19 mortality and argue that societal factors related to gender in combination with racism and socioeconomic stratification are important explanatory factors.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Public Trust in the CDC Falls During Covid-19 Pandemic: Study
One strategy that may help the CDC rebuild trust and depoliticize the public's views of the agency is to ensure that the public understands the scientific rationale for policy changes and guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Nearly 40,000 Kids Who Lost a Parent to COVID-19 Need Immediate Support: Study
In the United States, approximately 40,000 kids may have lost a parent to COVID-19 since February 2020, revealed a team of researchers.
READ MORE
Deprivation is Driving COVID-19 Ethnic Disparities
Among minority ethnic groups - predominantly South Asian and Black African or Caribbean populations deprivation at large is driving COVID-19 disparities.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Death FactsCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake