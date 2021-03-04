by Colleen Fleiss on  April 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Deprivation is Driving COVID-19 Ethnic Disparities
Among minority ethnic groups - predominantly South Asian and Black African or Caribbean populations deprivation at large is driving COVID-19 disparities, said a new analysis from the University of Leicester.

Deprivation could be considered the main cause of disproportionate infection rates, hospitalisation and deaths experienced by these populations.

The study, supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) comes a day after a government-commissioned review concluded race and racism have become less important factors in explaining social disparities in the UK.


Researchers at the University of Leicester used UK Biobank data of 407,830 South Asian, Black and White individuals to model a hypothetical intervention whereby 50 per cent of the general population were lifted out of material deprivation status (the 'grade' of deprivation was measured by the highly regarded Townsend score that is made up of four domains: unemployment, non-car ownership, non-home ownership and household overcrowding).

By moving the 50 per cent most deprived in the general population sample out of material deprivation, over 80 per cent of the extra, 'excess' risk of Covid-19 outcomes for South Asian and Black populations was eliminated.

Even just by moving 25 per cent of the sample out of deprivation, between 40-50 per cent of additional risk to South Asian and Black populations was alleviated.

The striking results of this large, unprecedented analysis dispute several existing studies, some of which maintain that poorer health among ethnic minority populations could be the driving factor for Covid-19 disparities.

Cameron Razieh, Lead author of the analysis and Epidemiologist at the University of Leicester specialises in ethnic minority health conditions. He explains:-

"The method of analysis we used in this study upholds that inequalities in health or health behaviours in people living with high deprivation are, in the most part, the result of the high deprivation itself.

"If we take this as truth, then we can conclude that high levels of deprivation are helping drive Covid-19 ethnic disparities. Reducing deprivation within the whole population could therefore play a pivotal role in reducing ethnic inequalities in Covid-19 outcomes observed in South Asian and Black communities."

Professor Kamlesh Khunti, joint senior author of the study who also works as Director of the UK NIHRApplied Research CollaborationsEast Midlands (ARC EM) said:-

"Quantifying the extent to which material deprivation reduces risk is important but even more imperative is to now ask how we can reduce social inequality and increase social mobility.

"There is a rapidly closing window to use research evidence such as this to give those most in need a fighting chance to better manage their health."

Joint senior author Tom Yates, Professor of physical activity, sedentary behaviour and health at the University of Leicester added:-

"The data from this study calls for improved assistance to be provided to the poorest communities.

"In what we hope is the final stretch of this pandemic we must now pull together - backed by research - to ensure that for those most at risk of Covid-19 outcomes, there is still light at the end of this very long tunnel.

"History may judge harshly if we do not get this right despite the evidence elucidated."

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
UK COVID-19 Variant Spreading Rapidly in US
B.1.1.7, the UK variant of coronavirus is quickly on its way to becoming the dominant variant of the virus in the US, say researchers.
READ MORE
Are Covid-19 Antibody Tests, Rapid Finger Pricks Effective?
COVID-19 antibody tests, even rapid finger pricks are found to be effective, finds a new study. The litmus test screening methods helps provide reliable and inexpensive alternatives in patient care settings.
READ MORE
Alcohol and Driving
Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of road rage.
READ MORE
Xenophobia
Xenophobia can be studied from two different perspectives. First as a medical condition ‘phobia’ second as a cultural and social malaise. Xenophobia can manifest itself in several ways in a country.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Alcohol and DrivingXenophobiaWomen More Prone to Road RageCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake