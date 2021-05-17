Haryana Government Informs Black Fungus a Notified Disease

Haryana government declared black fungus as a notified disease.



Now, if a patient of black fungus is diagnosed in any government or private hospital of the state, it will have to be reported to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the local district so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent the disease.



Vij said for the treatment of the disease, senior doctors of the PGIMS in Rohtak will conduct video conferencing with all doctors who are treating coronavirus in the state and will inform them about the treatment of the disease.



‘Through video conferencing, all doctors who are treating coronavirus patients in Haryana will be informed about the treatment of black fungus.’

