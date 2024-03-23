Birth Control Pill Opill to be Available Over the Counter in USA

Opill's Mechanism Promises Expanded Over-the-Counter Oral Contraceptive Availability in the US



‘Opill's approval for over-the-counter sale aims to enhance accessibility, empower individuals in family planning, and potentially reduce unintended pregnancies. #birthcontrolpill #contraceptive ’

Perrigo's announcement of Opill (norgestrel) becoming available over-the-counter marks a milestone as the first daily birth control pill to do so in the US.This move is expected to pave the way for more oral contraceptives to be accessible over the counter in the US, according to GlobalData.GlobalData's report indicates that female contraceptive sales in the 7MM reached approximately $7.8 billion in 2022 and are projected to grow to $8.2 billion by 2032, with a modest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% over the next decade.Dr. Shireen Mohammad, an analyst at GlobalData, emphasizes the need for increased accessibility and availability in the contraceptive field, particularly to address unintended pregnancies.Although Opill has been available by prescription for almost half a century, its recent FDA approval as a non-prescription oral contraceptive signifies a safer alternative without estrogen, which is significant.Mohammad underscores that making contraceptives more accessible can help mitigate the risk of unintended pregnancies, aligning with over 100 countries where the contraceptive pill is available without a prescription.Source-Medindia