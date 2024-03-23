MRI Systems Market in India to Grow at 11% CAGR

What is Magnetic Resonance Imaging



India's MRI systems are pivotal in tackling the nation's disease burden, facilitating early diagnosis, disease monitoring, and treatment planning across various medical conditions.In 2023, India accounted for approximately 22% of the Asia-Pacific MRI systems market. Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd recently introduced the Echelon Synergy MRI machine, boasting flexible positioning, low energy consumption, and rapid exam times, resulting in reduced total ownership costs.Shreya Jain, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData, highlights challenges hindering widespread MRI access in India, including high costs, maintenance issues, and the need for specialized expertise, particularly in rural areas. However, advancements in radiology, such as AI integration, offer promising solutions.Fujifilm's Echelon Synergy utilizes AI-driven deep learning reconstruction to reduce noise while maintaining image quality, resulting in a 50% scan time reduction compared to previous generations.Jain emphasizes that future MRI developments in India, including portable and cost-effective solutions, along with AI integration for image analysis, hold promise for enhancing accessibility and diagnostic precision, particularly in remote areas.Source-Medindia