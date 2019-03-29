medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Bioengineered Blood Vessels Replace Damaged Vessels in Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 29, 2019 at 8:23 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In 60 patients with end-stage kidney failure over a four-year phase 2 clinical trial, the bioengineered blood vessels were safely and effectively integrated into the native circulatory systems.
Bioengineered Blood Vessels Replace Damaged Vessels in Patients
Bioengineered Blood Vessels Replace Damaged Vessels in Patients

Blood vessels can be damaged by a variety of disorders and procedures, such as chronic heart conditions, organ transplants and cancer surgery. The standard-of-care option for repairing damaged vessels involves replacing them with blood vessels taken from elsewhere in the body, but this option can add undue stress to patients who are already struggling with medical conditions.

Other approaches such as taking blood vessels from human donors or from animals face pitfalls due to limited availability and preservation techniques that impair the integrity of the tissue. To overcome these obstacles, Robert Kirkton and colleagues performed the most extensive microscopic analysis of engineered human tissue to date and used tissue engineering techniques to design bioengineered human acellular vessels (HAVs). Specifically, they seeded human vascular cells onto a biodegradable scaffold and housed them in a bioreactor system to help grow the tissue.

After eight weeks of incubation, the researchers removed cellular material from the HAVs, leaving behind acellular vessels with strong mechanical and structural integrity. The scientists implanted the HAVs as access points into 60 patients with end-stage kidney failure undergoing treatment with hemodialysis, an invasive procedure that requires access to healthy blood vessels. Analysis of 16 HAV tissue samples taken from 13 subjects from 16 to 200 weeks after implantation showed that the vessels became populated with the patients' own cells and microvasculature over time. These results demonstrate that the HAVs transitioned from structures that did not contain cells into functional, multilayered tissue capable of blood transport, effectively becoming the patients' own blood vessels.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Just One Dose of Carbs in a Keto Diet Could Damage Blood Vessels

New research says that just one 75-gram dose of glucose while on a high fat, low carbohydrate diet can lead to damaged blood vessels.

Missing Ingredient to Grow Blood Vessels Identified

The key ingredient for proper vessel formation has been discovered by scientists. The new discovery offers important direction for efforts to better treat a host of serious conditions ranging from diabetes to heart attacks and strokes.

Diabetic Retinopathy: A New Drug Can Mend the Damaged Blood Vessels

New Drug -CD5-2 can help Mend the Damaged Blood Vessels and prevent vascular leakage that usually occurs in Diabetic Retinopathy.

Angiogenesis

Angiogenesis is the process of formation of new blood vessels from pre-existing blood vessels. It occurs both in health as well as disease.

Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation

Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of blood in stools are hemorrhoids, diverticulosis, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer.

Bombay Blood Group

Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can receive or donate blood only with other individuals with the same blood group.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

Thalassemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Angiogenesis 

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Steps to a Perfect Self-Diagnosis

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive