Beyond the Charts: Why Inuit Kids Need Unique Growth Standard

Need for Population-Specific Growth Curves for Children

Inuit children, who are Indigenous peoples of the Arctic and subarctic regions, may have different head size norms due to genetic and environmental factors.when using standards not personalized to specific populations.Addressing this difference could lead to more accurate diagnoses and better health outcomes for these children. The study was published in the journal).According to pediatric neurologist Dr. Kristina Joyal, "Clinicians must be able to”.Researchers used WHO head circumference charts and data on 1,960 children born between 2010 and 2013 to compare the head circumferences of Inuit children in Nunavut. Out of the 25 communities in the area, 18 were represented in the study population.Head circumferences were significantly greater than the WHO comparators at all age stages, with the majority of data coming from children ages 0 to 36 months.“We observed larger median head circumference values, distinct patterns of growth curves,.”A percentile is a statistical measure that indicates the relative standing of a value within a dataset.If a, that child has a larger head size than 97 out of 100 children in the reference group.This can result in higher diagnoses of macrocephaly, with resulting travel, treatment, and other stressors in otherwise healthy children, and underdiagnosis of microcephaly, which can mean delayed attention to a medical condition.Variance from WHO reference charts has also been documented in other groups, including Turkish, South Asian, Australian Aboriginal, Canadian Cree, Japanese, and other populations.“This unnecessary overinvestigation perpetuates a system that continues to bring harm to Inuit people, given the historical context of racism, mistreatment, and experimentation by settler health care workers,” write the authors.They call for population-specific growth curves for Inuit children, developed in partnership with local communities.“Our findings likely have implications for other Inuit populations in Canada and the circumpolar regions. The implementation of growth curves relevant to this population would necessitate ongoing discussion with Inuit organizations, health care professionals, and public health officials in these regions,” the authors conclude.Source-Eurekalert