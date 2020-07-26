Bangladesh's COVID-19 Cases Reach 221,178, Deaths Near 2,900

‘In Bangladesh, the COVID-19 cases have reached 221,178 and deaths near 2,900.’

According to the official, 10,446 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 122,090 including 1,114 on Saturday.According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands at 1.30 per cent.She also said that the current recovery rate is 55.20 per cent in the country.Bangladesh recorded the highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.The country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.Source: IANS