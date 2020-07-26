by Colleen Fleiss on  July 26, 2020 at 9:29 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Cases in Africa Pass 810,000
Across the African continent, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 810,008 on Saturday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC report also said that the number of deaths related to the pandemic rose to 17,088 as of Saturday afternoon, up from 16,697 on Friday afternoon.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also stressed that some 462,374 patients who tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered across the continent so far.


South Africa is Africa's highest affected country, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Morocco, it was noted.

The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa, the Africa CDC said.

The Africa CDC had earlier this week said that some 40 African countries are still under "full border closure" while night-time curfew has been activated across around 34 countries in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus.

Source: IANS

