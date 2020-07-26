COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpass 60,000

In Italy, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 60,000, said the Ministry of Health.



The number of death cases rose to 455, with seven new cases, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 308 to 312, out of 706 patients currently hospitalized, Xinhua reported.

‘COVID-19 in Italy: 1,021 new coronavirus cases on Saturday brought the total to 60,496, according to the ministry.’





On Friday afternoon, all shops, malls, barber shops, beauty salons, markets and libraries in Israel were closed until Sunday morning, as part of the weekend restrictions.



The number of recoveries rose to 26,882, with 85 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 33,160.

Also, there are currently 94 ventilated Covid-19 patients in Israel, compared to 84 reported on Friday.