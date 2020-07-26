COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpass 60,000

Also, there are currently 94 ventilated Covid-19 patients in Israel, compared to 84 reported on Friday.
‘COVID-19 in Italy: 1,021 new coronavirus cases on Saturday brought the total to 60,496, according to the ministry.’
The number of recoveries rose to 26,882, with 85 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 33,160.
On Friday afternoon, all shops, malls, barber shops, beauty salons, markets and libraries in Israel were closed until Sunday morning, as part of the weekend restrictions.
Source: IANS