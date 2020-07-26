by Colleen Fleiss on  July 26, 2020 at 9:19 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Cases in Israel Surpass 60,000
In Italy, the number of coronavirus cases has crossed 60,000, said the Ministry of Health.

The number of death cases rose to 455, with seven new cases, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 308 to 312, out of 706 patients currently hospitalized, Xinhua reported.

Also, there are currently 94 ventilated Covid-19 patients in Israel, compared to 84 reported on Friday.


The number of recoveries rose to 26,882, with 85 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached 33,160.

On Friday afternoon, all shops, malls, barber shops, beauty salons, markets and libraries in Israel were closed until Sunday morning, as part of the weekend restrictions.

Source: IANS

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
