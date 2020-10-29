Baking Soda Treatment Benefits Leukemia Patients

‘Baking soda treatment may help prevent leukemia relapse after stem cell transplants.’

However, complete response rates can be as low as 17% after 100 days, mainly because leukemia will frequently return.There is a pressing need for methods that can boost stem cell transplants' anticancer effects, but researchers haven't fully understood why donated T cells often fail to finish off tumors.By analyzing mouse models of leukemia and T cells from patients before and after transplantation, Franziska Uhl and colleagues revealed that leukemia cells suppressed the metabolic activities and the spread of donated T cells by secreting lactic acid. The lactic acid acidified the cellular environment and interfered with glucose metabolism.A clinical formulation named bicaNorm reversed T cells' suppressive effects in 10 transplant recipients with relapsed AML.Trials with larger groups of patients to better determine the long-term benefits of sodium bicarbonate for recipients of stem cell transplants are needed.Source: Medindia