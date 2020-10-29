Paracetamol Poisonings: New Insights

The higher dose paracetamol tablets' availability is associated with an increased incidence of paracetamol poisoning, stated ETH Zurich researchers.



Paracetamol

‘When overdosed, paracetamol can cause severe poisoning, even resulting in liver failure with fatal outcomes or the need for liver transplantation. ’

"It is a very safe drug, but only for short-term pain relief and as long as the daily dosage does not go above the recommended range," says Andrea Burden, Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at ETH Zurich.



"One problem with paracetamol is that it is not effective for all patients or against all forms of pain," Burden explains. "If the drug doesn't help to ease someone's symptoms, they may be tempted to increase the dosage without consulting a medical professional. That's the real problem," she says. This is also where the size of the tablets comes into play. It's very easy to exceed the maximum daily dosage by taking just a few extra of the 1,000 milligram tablets, whereas, with the lower-dose 500 milligram tablets, the risk of accidental overdose isn't as great," Burden explains.



In Switzerland, paracetamol is available over the counter in 500 milligram tablets and doubles the dose in 1,000 milligrams (1 gram) tablets when prescribed by a physician.



The scientists observed that the 1,000-milligram tablets had rapidly grown in popularity from the sales data since their introduction.



In 2005, the 1,000 milligram tablets outsold the 500 milligram tablets for the first time.



Today, sales of the 1,000-milligram tablets are ten times those of the 500-milligram ones.



The number of paracetamol poisoning cases reported to Tox Info Suisse had increased. After 2005, there was a marked 40 percent increase in poisoning cases within three years, going from 561 cases in 2005 to 786 in 2008.



"On that basis, we can conclude that the increased number of poisoning cases is associated with the availability of the 1,000 milligram tablets," says Stefan Weiler, co-author of the study and scientific director of Tox Info Suisse. In the following years, the number of poisoning cases continued to increase, to 1188 in 2018.



Paracetamol is not suitable for chronic pain management; there is little need to have pack-sizes of 40 or 100 tablets.



Experts said physicians should prescribe the lower 500-milligram dose, which can be dose adjusted to reach the 1,000 milligrams by taking two tablets when necessary.



It is a popular source of pain relief. The recommended maximum daily dosage is 4,000 milligrams (4 grams) for adults, which equates to a maximum of four of the high-dose tablets or eight of the lower-dose tablets.