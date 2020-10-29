Link Between Antiseizure Drug Valproic Acid and Autism Risk

‘Women who reported using valproic acid during the first trimester had a 2.3 times increased risk of having children diagnosed with autism and a 1.7 times increased risk of children diagnosed with ADHD than women who reported using no antiseizure medications.’

14,614 children born to women with epilepsy between 1996 and 2011 were considered for the study. About 23% of those women reported using the antiseizure drug in their first trimester of pregnancy.The three most used antiseizure medications included carbamazepine, taken by 10% of the women, lamotrigine, taken by 7% of the women, and valproic acid, taken by 5% of the women.Using medical records, the researchers later discovered which kids were diagnosed with ADHD or autism, respectively.36 out of 699 kids exposed to valproic acid developed autism by the age of 10 years compared to 154 out 11,298, who were not exposed to any antiseizure medication during gestation.54 out of 699 children whose mothers took valproic acid during their pregnancies developed ADHD by the age of 10, compared to 251 out of 11,298 who were not exposed.Women who took lamotrigine and carbamazepine had no increased risk of their children developing autism or ADHD.The growing body of evidence suggestsWomen who use antiseizure medications, particularly valproic acid, should weigh potential harm to the fetus and ongoing seizure management.Source: Medindia