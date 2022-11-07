Ayurvedic Drug Protects Kidney Damage

Advertisement

, a herbal medicine extracted from plants, is composed of herbs such as Punarnava, Varun, Sigru, Sariva, Makoi and Sirish, also known for their diuretic properties.



Sanchit Sharma from AIMIL Pharmaceuticals told IANS that in the past few years Neeri KFT has proven to be effective in strengthening the kidney as well as clearing toxic fluids from the body.



What is Ascites? Ascites is the most common complication of cirrhosis (scarring of the liver). It affects around 60 percent of people with cirrhosis within 10 years of their diagnosis, and the two-year survival rate is 50 percent.



Patients suffering with ascites may have the symptoms like painless swelling in the abdomen that worsens rather than going away; abdominal discomfort; weight gain; feeling full after eating a little, shortness of breath as pressure increases in the abdomen, pushing up on the diaphragm and reduction in the space for the lungs to expand.



Ascites usually occurs when the liver stops working properly or it malfunctions, leading to a build-up of fluid in the space between the abdominal lining and the organs.







Source: IANS

"A dose of 20 ml of this ayurvedic formulation daily --morning and evening -- was given for a month," the researchers said, adding the outcome was positive.The herbal drug not only helped protecting the kidneys of the patients from further damage due to the condition but also helped excreting the collected fluid from their abdomen.The consumption of herbal formulation had flushed out fluid from the abdomen through the urinary tract, said the researchers.The