Ayurvedic Drug Protects Kidney Damage

by Hannah Joy on July 11, 2022 at 5:19 PM
Ayurvedic poly-herbal drug called Neeri-KFT can help in kidney recovery, reveals a new study.

Patients suffering from ascites -- a condition in which fluid collects in spaces within the abdomen -- can be treated by Ayurvedic poly-herbal drug that has potential not only to slow down the progression of chronic kidney disease but also restore normalcy in functional parameters of the vital organ, a team of researchers has claimed.

Diet for kidney stone should comprise of calcium-rich foods, increased fluid intake. Other dietary recommendations depends on the type of kidney stone.
Neeri-KFT: The Ayurvedic Poly-Herbal Drug

In a study published in latest issue of Journal of Ayurveda and Integrated Medical Sciences, Assistant Professor Komala A, Siddesh Aradhyamath and researcher Mallinath IT from JSS Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Karnataka gave a range of Ayurvedic formulations along with AIMIL Pharmaceutical's innovation Neeri KFT for impaired kidneys.

"A dose of 20 ml of this ayurvedic formulation daily --morning and evening -- was given for a month," the researchers said, adding the outcome was positive.
Drug-induced nephrotoxicity is caused by nephrotoxic drugs or toxins which damage kidneys and can lead to nephritis or renal toxicity. The causative drug must be identified and its use must be avoided which can otherwise lead to high levels of toxins and severe damage to kidneys.
The herbal drug not only helped protecting the kidneys of the patients from further damage due to the condition but also helped excreting the collected fluid from their abdomen.

The consumption of herbal formulation had flushed out fluid from the abdomen through the urinary tract, said the researchers.

The , a herbal medicine extracted from plants, is composed of herbs such as Punarnava, Varun, Sigru, Sariva, Makoi and Sirish, also known for their diuretic properties.

Sanchit Sharma from AIMIL Pharmaceuticals told IANS that in the past few years Neeri KFT has proven to be effective in strengthening the kidney as well as clearing toxic fluids from the body.

What is Ascites?

Ascites is the most common complication of cirrhosis (scarring of the liver). It affects around 60 percent of people with cirrhosis within 10 years of their diagnosis, and the two-year survival rate is 50 percent.

Patients suffering with ascites may have the symptoms like painless swelling in the abdomen that worsens rather than going away; abdominal discomfort; weight gain; feeling full after eating a little, shortness of breath as pressure increases in the abdomen, pushing up on the diaphragm and reduction in the space for the lungs to expand.

Ascites usually occurs when the liver stops working properly or it malfunctions, leading to a build-up of fluid in the space between the abdominal lining and the organs.



Source: IANS
Drugs for kidney stones are used to treat the symptoms of the condition and to prevent new stones from forming.
Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity

Kidney Failure due to Melamine Toxicity


Adulteration of food with melamine results in the formation of kidney stones and kidney failure, even leading to death.
